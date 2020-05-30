MANKATO — Lisa May of Keepers RV Center said their customers have one thing in common as they wait for campgrounds to begin opening Monday.
“They’re very much pent up and raring to go.”
Gov. Tim Walz announced that private and public campgrounds can open June 1. Locally, Minneopa State Park campground and Fort Ridgely Park campgrounds are opening, as well as county campgrounds.
Blue Earth County is planning for the opening of its three park campgrounds at Daly, Bray and Rapidan Dam parks next week.
But some who already had reservations booked at the popular Bray and Daly campgrounds have had those reservations canceled.
Public Works/Parks Director Ryan Thilges said that had to be done so the campgrounds could follow state requirements on the distance between campsites.
“We regret having to cancel people’s reservations, but we have to to meet state guidelines. If we don’t follow state guidelines, we can’t have the campgrounds open.”
The state guidelines say best practices are to have 50 feet between camper units, but a minimum of 30 feet is being allowed. Thilges said some of the campsites at county parks are too close to allow a 30-foot distance.
Between Daly and Bray, they had to close about two dozen campsites to meet distance requirements.
“It’s not an ideal situation, but we’re happy to get people back out into the campgrounds,” Thilges said.
He said park managers would give priority to those who had reservations canceled to give them other available sites for the dates they originally chose. But Thilges admitted finding any open sites at the popular campgrounds is difficult as they are often fully booked on weekends.
He said they will also be limiting the occupancy in bath houses at the campgrounds. Only one person or one family unit will be allowed in at once. There are locks being installed inside to allow people to lock the door after they go inside.
The county also is encouraging people to check in and out of campgrounds via phone. If they need to go inside the office, plexiglass has been installed at the counters.
At Rapidan’s primitive campground not many changes were needed. Payment for sites, however, will change. In the past visitors went into the Dam Store, which is now closed, to reserve and pay for their site. For now envelopes will be available at the park entrance where people put money inside a box and tear off a label to hang at their campsite.
Most all the county parks have been open since May 1 and some were opened earlier. But Thilges said Duck Lake Park is mostly closed — save for the public boat ramp — because the rest of the park is dedicated mostly to swimming beach.
Red Jacket Valley Park, south of Mankato, is open but signs have been posted that the beach is closed.
The Department of Natural Resources is opting for a phased opening of state park campgrounds during the first two weeks of June.
On Monday, 20-30 state parks will open to overnight camping. Some lodging options, such as camper cabins and yurts, also will open Monday. In general, visitors can expect that water systems will be turned on, grounds will be maintained and vault toilets/porta-toilets will be available. However, some services may not be ready or available at that point, such as showers and contact/ranger stations.
On Friday the DNR announced Minneopa State Park campground will open Monday as will Fort Ridgely, but not Flandrau State Park campground in New Ulm.
On June 8 the DNR will reopen another 20-30 campgrounds and lodging facilities, the rest of its remote campsites and many of its contact/ranger stations. By June 15 the DNR expects to have the rest of the campgrounds open and most areas with full services.
The agency said the phased opening is needed because they have only had employees working at parks that were deemed essential for daytime operations, and now additional staff is working to get campgrounds ready for overnight visitors.
What people still won’t be able to do is use public beaches or swimming pools, which remain closed under the governor’s orders.
Kim Pleticha, assistant communications director with the DNR, said they are awaiting guidance from the governor and health department on when pools and beaches can open and under what restrictions. She said they’ve had a lot of people asking how they will be able to book open sites at park campgrounds.
“As each park (campground) opens, people will be able to use our online reservation system.”
Since the stay-at-home order started a couple of months ago, the DNR has not allowed people to make any new reservations. Many people had earlier made campground reservations for June and beyond and those reservations will still be valid as the parks reopen campsites. Pleticha said that because there haven’t been any reservations made during the past couple of months, there will be more sites than normal available for reservation once the campgrounds reopen.
Campers are encouraged to come prepared with their own hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, paper towels, toilet paper and other supplies for use at their campsites and available bathrooms.
At Keepers, May said they’ve been busy getting people’s RVs and campers ready for the season.
“Our (camper) sales have been down just a little, but our shop has been very busy,” said May, who with husband Jack owns the business started by her parents.
She said they are waiting on 20 trailers they ordered from Indiana but that haven’t been delivered because manufacturing plants were temporarily closed. “Some opened May 4, but they have such a backlog.”
She said 40-foot trailers, which people often park at permanent camp sites, remain a big seller. And the 12- to 24-foot campers also are popular. “A lot of people buying those are moving up from tenting.”
Baby boomers remain a strong customer base, particularly for larger RVs, but May said they’re also seeing a lot of younger people buying campers.
“They want to take their kids camping like their parents did with them.”
