Kayla Campbell knows firsthand how receiving a card of support and encouragement in the mail can brighten one’s spirits.
After she received one from a good friend expressing how much she appreciated her, Campbell thought about her 91-year-old grandmother, who lives alone.
“She likes to get mail and she sends us random cards and letters even though we’re only about a half hour away from each other. That’s one person I know, and there’s got to be a lot more people like her,” said Campbell, who is recreation program supervisor for the city of St. Peter.
Residents in assisted living facilities have had it especially tough during the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited opportunities to socialize. So in early January, Campbell announced on social media that they were looking for people willing to make cards to be sent to seniors in assisted living facilities.
By early February, local residents had made and dropped off 74 cards, which are being distributed at Ecumen Sand Prairie and Pheasants Ridge in St. Peter. The cards have different themes, from birthday messages and Valentine’s Day cards to words of encouragement.
“I was impressed with the turnout we got,” Campbell said. “They won’t all be distributed right away, so when it’s their birthday, or if someone isn’t feeling well, then they get a ‘get well soon’ or ‘best wishes’ card.”
Aryel Boney, community relations coordinator at Pheasants Ridge, said the homemade cards add a personalized touch for residents.
“My main focus is socialization, mental health and well-being — providing just as much as I can for the families and residents, especially during COVID times because they can’t get out and live their normal lives,” Boney said. “The power of positive attitude is definitely our main drive, so these cards are another booster for that.”
Those two assisted living facilities are also participating in a new pen pal program with the city. So far, 15 community members have written letters, mostly from St. Peter, but also New Ulm, Eagle Lake and North Mankato.
Jamie Maluchnik, lifestyle enrichment specialist at Ecumen Sand Prairie, said they’ve already received their first batch of letters. He goal is to match participating residents based on common interests.
“They (residents) can’t get out and do anything, so it’s a good way to connect with other people,” Maluchnik said. “I picked who I thought would be the best fit for each person, and our residents are working on writing their first letter back.”
Boney said that even though Pheasants Ridge hasn’t received their first batch of letters yet, one resident was so excited about the idea that she decided to get a head start on her own letter.
Campbell said the ultimate goal is to jumpstart ongoing connections between seniors and the wider community, and they are still looking for volunteers interested in corresponding with seniors.
Anyone interested in participating can register online at https://secure.rec1.com/MN/stpeter-mn/catalog, or by calling 507-934-0667.
