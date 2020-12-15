MANKATO — A few local churches plan to add some extra light on the darkest day of the year.
Kelly Huber, faith formation professional team member at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mankato, said a church member came up with the idea at a committee meeting. They are asking parishioners to drop off luminaries to “Light the Night” on Monday, the winter solstice.
“We got a committee together for what we can do for Advent and Christmas this season during the pandemic and how can we reach people, because now is the time they need hope more than ever,” Huber said.
Church staff bought 25 luminary bags with star cutouts and an LED candle; they’re suggesting parishioners drop off their own during the day on Monday.
“We told our parishioners to use a white paper lunch bag, weigh it down with sand or pebbles and then put an LED candle in it,” Huber said. “Then they can drop them off throughout the day at the church on Dec. 21. At about 4 p.m. that day, myself and some other volunteers will be placing them around outside.”
Huber invited other faith communities in Mankato to participate, including First Presbyterian Church, Hope Interfaith Center and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mankato.
“We just saw it as a beautiful tribute in a touch year,” said Nancy Zallek, president of First Presbyterian Church’s session or council. “It’s a way to do something that’s visible, can be shared with the community and have our congregation play a part.”
Zallek said it’s a chance to acknowledge the holiday season collectively during a time when congregants haven’t been able to see each other in person.
“It’s a creative and unique way to shine some light on the community and the things that the churches in the community are doing,” she said.
Dec. 21 is also the day Jupiter and Saturn conjoin in the night sky to form the “Bethlehem Star” from the Christmas biblical story. The last time the two planets were this close and bright to the naked eye was over 800 years ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.