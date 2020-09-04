NORTH MANKATO — It’s been nearly three months since Gov. Walz announced that restaurants and bars could reopen indoors at 50% capacity, just a week and a half after he gave the green light for outdoor patio seating on June 1.
While many establishments immediately opened, Jeni Bobholz, owner of the Circle Inn in North Mankato, erred on the side of caution.
On Wednesday, for the first time in over five months, customers could enjoy a beer or a cocktail on the Circle Inn’s outdoor patio as some returning customers expressed their appreciation for her cautious approach to reopening amidst the pandemic.
“Three or four tables said they were going to feel comfortable here and they knew that I was taking this seriously,” Bobholz said. “They commended how long I had waited, and they felt safe with it being outside. This was the first place they had been to since March.”
While patrons can sit outdoors behind the building, indoor seating is still off the table, at least for the foreseeable future.
“If the 50% capacity rule doesn’t change, I don’t think it’s smart or feasible to have people inside,” she said. “Frankly, I think the colder it gets, people are going to get more and more leery about going into places.”
Bobholz said she has been able to keep the business afloat during the pandemic by reinventing and diversifying her business.
In March, the food distribution company Sysco approached several Mankato-area restaurants about turning their dining rooms into a food pantry as a way to keep revenue streaming in.
Intrigued by the proposition, she began ordering frozen meals from the company every week to sell to customers via Friday curbside pickups throughout the summer. Then she added apparel and ice cream to the mix. Now that the patio is open, those sales will be scaled back to once a month, but Bobholz said selling those frozen foods was paramount to staying afloat.
“We started doing these sales weekly, and it kept growing and growing,” Bobholz said. “I ended up buying three more freezers for these Sysco products. It saved the business wholeheartedly.”
Plus, it was attracting new customers, like parents with young children who wouldn’t normally visit a bar but had plenty of interest in getting restaurant style frozen meals for their families.
Those curbside sales, which have ranged from pre-made soups and pasta to burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders and ice cream, also bought her some time to ensure that she and her staff were prepared for reopening their doors to customers, rather than rushing into it.
Prior to the pandemic, the Circle Inn hosted a number of fundraisers for local charities, like bingo nights and cook-offs for various causes. Under COVID, those fundraisers couldn’t continue as planned, but the success with the curbside meals meant that some of that revenue could go towards those local non-profits that had previously relied on fundraisers held at the bar.
Each week, a portion of the curbside sales has gone to a different cause, like the North Mankato Fire Department, Girls on the Run, and the Monroe Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, where her daughter attends.
Bobholz, who is also president of Business on Belgrade, a non-profit that supports the health and community of businesses in the Lower North Mankato neighborhood, collaborated with other members to create a design entitled “LoNo Strong,” short for Lower North Strong.
When she applied for and received a grant to paint the exterior of her building, she set some money aside for a mural with the “LoNo Strong” insignia painted on the side of the building.
Bellissimo Paint and Coatings Owner Justin Ek designed the mural and completed it last week. Earlier this summer, Ek transferred that design to apparel, which Bobholz began selling at her weekly curbside markets.
“It’s a heart with the letters that conform to make the shape of a heart,“ Ek said. “We applied that design to the clothing, and a certain percentage of the proceeds for any shirts that have the LoNo heart insignia on them goes to the Boys and Girls Club, which is now known as MY Place Mankato."
Bobholz is looking into getting heaters for the patio this fall to extend the duration of outdoor seating in September and October before it gets too cold. She and her staff are looking at other options for bringing in revenue when winter arrives.
“It might go back to weekly Sysco sales, or the backroom could become a makeshift liquor store if we have to,” she said. “We’re looking at other ways to fill in some niches.”
In the meantime, Bobholz said the Circle Inn will be open to outdoor seating three days a week, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with scaled back hours from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
“The good part of it is we were able to reinvent and reevaluate our business and see how we can make things work no matter what happens, because I don’t think this is going away anytime soon,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.