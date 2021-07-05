NEW ULM — At New Ulm’s Pollinator Park, visitors can wander the trails while learning about dozens of native pollinating plants – from milkweed and wild bergamot to purple prairie clovers – that provide crucial habitat and food for bees, hummingbirds and butterflies.
Joe and Julie Gartner help manage the park’s pollinator garden, weeding and mulching regularly to keep invasive species at bay. The fact that plants here flower at different times throughout the growing season is intentional. The variety provides nectar for pollinating insects throughout the summer, who in turn help those plants reproduce as they travel from flower to flower.
“Bergamot is getting ready to bloom, and that will attract a ton of smaller bees,” Joe Gartner said. “There’s coneflowers, yarrow, things that bloom this week but maybe no other time. When you come to Pollinator Park, if you spread it out every two weeks you would see something quite different. Pollinator Park has some things that bloom each week throughout the spring, summer or fall.”
Donated by the city, about 100 New Ulm residents spent a day in June of 2016 planting 2,000 prairie plugs at what would become Pollinator Park. The project was funded by a grant from Pheasants Forever, a St. Paul based non-profit organization that has planted more than 155,000 acres of pollinating plants, including 643 million milkweed seeds across the Midwest.
Deb Steinberg, who applied for that grant and also manages the garden, made it her mission to convey the importance of pollinator gardens like this – whether it’s a couple potted plants in a backyard or re-planting acres of restored prairie.
“We are getting a small group of people together now called the New Ulm pollinator friendly group,” Steinberg said. “Our goals are to expand other undeveloped areas in New Ulm that we think would be good spots for people to explore. We have woodland, we have a swampy area, we have prairie, savanna and an area by the Cottonwood River. We would like people to be aware of other places to explore pollinators besides the Pollinator Park.”
The initiative plans to encourage residents to make their homes, schools and businesses pollinator friendly. It’s a trend that has fostered a growing interest among people in the community, with new pollinator gardens popping up throughout the area.
Steinberg came up with the idea for Pollinator Park as an Americorps volunteer at a local preschool, where the lead teacher was also passionate about exposing students to nature. Before long they were raising their own monarch caterpillars in the classroom using milkweed, the only plant the caterpillar will eat.
The class then spent a day in the fall of 2015 spreading around milkweed seeds at the park before the large-scale planting the following year.
“The kids were stomping the seeds into the ground like the bison did thousands of years ago,” Steinberg said. “It’s one of the reasons I focused on these three, four and five-year-old students, to get away from electronics and just enjoy nature. It seems to be a growing passion for many people.”
Across the region and beyond, pollinator gardens of all sizes are spreading and expanding, with a combination of citizen groups, non-profits and city governments encouraging the practice to ensure pollinating insects can thrive in what has been a dwindling habitat for over the past century.
Some, like the rusty patched bumblebee, one of 470 different bee species in Minnesota, are on the endangered species list, said Elaine Evans, a St. Paul-based entomologist and extension educator for the University of Minnesota.
“The rusty patched bumblebee and these two other species I was looking at did have this population drop that was pretty sudden in the late 90s and early 2000s.”
Since then, she’s helped coordinate a network of volunteers around the state tasked with keeping track of bumble bee sightings to determine the health of their populations.
Habitat is believed to be the main driver behind those declining numbers, and Evans said the rise in popularity of planting pollinator gardens is a step in the right direction.
“A lot of cities are taking initiative, and pollinators respond very well to having those pollinator gardens,” Evans said. “It really does make a big difference.”
The cities of Mankato and North Mankato are both taking the lead in establishing new pollinator gardens. Justin Lundborg, natural resources specialist for the City of Mankato, said they just planted new pollinator gardens last year at Land of Memories Park and Rasmussen Woods. Another smaller garden, at Washington Park, was planted in 2019.
“There are probably upwards of 30 different species of native plants,” he said. “When we get that huge mix, we can really cater to a lot of different pollinator species.”
Benson Park and Bluff Park in North Mankato both have pollinator gardens, and the city just planted a new garden at North Mankato’s city hall with the help of residents on June 26.
“We actually planted 300 plugs, so there’s a lot of variety,” said Duane Rader, water and parks superintendent for the City of North Mankato.
“Now we’ll watch it grow,” he said. “It’s a process that will take about three years until we see what it finally ends up looking like.”
The Arts Center of Saint Peter just acquired a parcel of land where a house once stood in a downtown lot a block away on Minnesota Avenue. Arts Center Director Ann Rosenquist Fee said the pollinator garden there, which has only partially been planted so far, will double as a green space for the community and for outside Arts Center events.
“Pollinators just feel responsible and beautiful at the same time,” she said. “We consider that our contribution to the community, creating a green space where there wasn’t otherwise.”
Shane Bugeja, a locally based extension educator for the University of Minnesota, is heavily involved with the master gardeners who manage Glenwood Gardens, a demonstration garden in Mankato. He said a large portion of that garden is devoted to pollinator-friendly plants, with a focus on expanding educational opportunities now that the pandemic is waning.
“One of the big projects our master gardeners are doing right now is putting out more plant labels there so people can learn about the species,” he said.
Another group, the Twilight Garden Club, which has managed the gardens at the Hubbard House in Mankato since 1963, has also been expanding pollinating plants to attract butterflies, bees and hummingbirds in recent years.
Mary Wiese, a member of the garden club for the past 12 years, applied for and received a $5,000 grant from the Mankato Area Foundation a few years ago to add more trees, limestone benches and to plant more pollinators around the Hubbard House. Currently, the gardens there have more than 50 pollinator-friendly plant species.
In just a few years, she said the results have been astounding.
“We have all kinds of bees down there,” Wiese said. “The hummingbirds love our salvia, and the monarchs, who migrate through later in the summer, just love the garden. I can’t believe how many we’ve seen. It’s spectacular.”
Steinberg, who is currently working on designating New Ulm as a pollinator-friendly community, emphasizes that while residents can visit gardens like Pollinator Park, people can also plant their own garden at home and make an impact regardless of the size.
“It can be a couple pots on the patio, a little garden plot or it could be acres,” she said. “The size doesn’t really matter – anyone can do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.