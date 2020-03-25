MANKATO — The city of Mankato announced the creation of a new webpage with information and resources about city services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Users can find updated information on public building access, utility billing and payment information, city parks and facilities, building permit and zoning applications, and business and health resources, according to a press release.
The link to the new page is at mankatomn.gov/about-mankato/advanced-component/covid-19-microsite.
Individuals with questions about COVID-19 specifically or other medical concerns are being asked to contact their health care providers.
