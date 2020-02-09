MANKATO — The City of Mankato has announced a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday and ending at 8 a.m. Monday. 

The National Weather Service reported 11.5 inches of snow in Mankato as of 2 p.m. Sunday. 

No parking is allowed on city streets during the snow emergency. More information is available at mankatomn.gov, or by calling 507-387-9001. 
 

 

