NORTH MANKATO — The City of North Mankato has declared a snow emergency beginning 12 a.m. on Monday following a storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in the region.
No parking is allowed on city streets during the snow emergency until after a street has been plowed. Vehicles parked on unplowed streets may be towed.
The City has provided several parking lots for residents to park their vehicles during the snow emergency, including at Spring Lake Park, Wheeler Park and Caswell Park. More information is available by calling (507) 625-9131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.