CLEVELAND — Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School’s knowledge bowl Team Black finished 1st place and the Mankato East High School Team finished 3rd at a Knowledge Bowl meet hosted by Cleveland School on Friday.
A total of 57 teams from 17 schools participated in the meet.
MVL Black remains undefeated this season, and won the Class A (small schools) State Knowledge Bowl tournament in Brainerd during the spring 2019 season. The team’s students who competed Friday are Peter Smith, Jonah Kramer, Kincaid Diersen and Mark Spengler.
