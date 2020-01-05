MANKATO — Anne Sweeney and her wife, Julie Thompson, noticed while LGBTQ friendly events have grown significantly in recent years in Mankato, they tend to revolve around alcohol.
So they set out to organize Queers and Coffee, held on the first Sunday of each month at the Coffee Hag. It’s a chance to connect with old and new friends who are affirming and supportive.
“We have Queers and Beers and the dances are set at a bar, and I myself am a recovering alcoholic,” Sweeney said. “I wanted something at a coffee shop. My wife and I reached out to Jeni Kolstad at the Pride committee and asked her if we could do Queers and Coffee for those of us that don’t drink anymore, or for whatever reason, don’t drink at all.”
Kolstad, who became South Central Minnesota Pride’s executive director in October 2019, thought it was a great idea. She created a Facebook event to spread the word while Sweeney put up a poster at the Coffee Hag. They held their first Queers and Coffee event that month.
“Every month we’ve had a good crowd show up,” Kolstad said. “I appreciate her willingness to reach out and do some of the legwork for it because we’re all volunteers.”
Sweeney and Thompson met as students at Minnesota State University back in 2003, organizing LGBTQ dances and other parties. Thompson, who moved to Mankato from St. Paul to attend college, said Mankato has changed for the better when it comes to supporting the LGBTQ community and they are looking ahead to more alcohol-free social gatherings for people who don’t drink, are in recovery or are under the age of 21.
“If they feel alone, they know there’s people they can come and hang out with that are accepting of them,” Thompson said.
Sweeney stresses that Queers and Coffee isn’t a recovery-themed event; there is an LGBTQ recovery meeting every Saturday night at the WEcovery Center in downtown Mankato. At Queers and Coffee, everyone is welcome, even if they don’t identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.
Bethany Thalman, a teacher from New Ulm, said she heard about the event on Facebook and came to the Coffee Hag Sunday to meet new people. As a morning person who seldom drinks, she’s opted out of other LGBTQ friendly events involving alcohol.
“I’m a teacher and I don’t drink much, so it’s never drawn me in,” Thalman said. “Coffee sounded more fun to me.”
Kolstad said social media is their biggest driver in drawing people to events like Queers and Coffee. A big part of that is connecting with other businesses and organizations that are willing to spread the word that South Central Minnesota Pride is a resource for people in the Greater Mankato Area, including some of the smaller towns surrounding Mankato.
“(Queers and Coffee) have people coming from Waseca, New Ulm, Lake Crystal and various different towns,” Sweeney said.
While Thompson moved from St. Paul to Mankato, Sweeney grew up in New Ulm. When Sweeney first moved to Mankato, she attended her first Pride Parade and was grateful that there were so many like-minded people who were accepting.
“Everybody was open and it was a freeing experience,” Sweeney said. “I would say Mankato today is a very diverse, supportive community, especially compared to some of the smaller towns in the area.”
Maria Bevacqua, an LGBT advocate in the Mankato Area, has attended every one of the gatherings here since Queers and Coffee Started. She said businesses like the Coffee Hag and several of the bars in town provide a safe space for people to be themselves and feel at home.
“Now we have a strong network of bars and other places that are welcoming and affirming, where the management is supportive and behind us,” Bevacqua said. “That’s a great way to promote the kind of understanding and welcoming environment we want the Greater Mankato Area to be.”
As the organization looks ahead, Kolstad said they plan to expand on programs for youth and teenagers, with help from grants from Mankato Clinic and Compeer Financial. While grant money has already helped support events like the annual Youth Pride Dance Party at the Mankato Pride Festival, she anticipates there will be more opportunities for youth participation in 2020.
“We have a quite a few people interested in working on these events and we’re hopeful that in this coming year we’re going to have a lot more going on for youth,” Kolstad said.
Queers and Coffee is held the first Sunday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Coffee Hag in Mankato.
