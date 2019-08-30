Every time Jeff Erickson drove by the Golden Bubble ballroom a few miles south of Wells along Highway 22, he’d feel a tinge of sadness.
Erickson’s grandparents owned and operated the venue from 1963-1976 and the ballroom was somewhat of a second home when he was a kid growing up in the area in the early 1970s.
The ballroom was always a fixture of the community, hosting wedding dances, live music, celebrations and fundraisers for local causes. Patrons brought their own bottles of liquor and the Golden Bubble supplied mixers and setups.
After the previous owners sold it in 2005, the building became a flea market for a short period of time. By 2007 its doors were shuttered and the passing years took its toll on the structure.
“We just kept driving by it,” Erickson said. “It kept deteriorating more and more. At family gatherings it would be a subject that would get brought up. It was depressing in a sense.”
As a kid, Erickson and his siblings would roam around a 3-foot crawlspace underneath the dance floor while polka, waltz and rock ‘n’ roll bands played just above them. The dance wax — a powder applied to the floor above to allow dancers to slide across the floor — would fall through the cracks.
In the 1960s and ‘70s, live music and dancing drew people from throughout Faribault County, particularly from Wells. Wedding dances were particularly common but had a laid-back approach to invitations.
“Back then they would sell tickets to get into a wedding dance and the bride and groom would get 250 tickets to let their guests in,” Erickson said. “But anybody could show up to any wedding dance; you didn’t have to know them. You just bought a ticket and came in the door. So wedding dances were a hodgepodge of people.”
Erickson’s mother, Karen Erickson, used to wait tables when she was in high school at an adjacent steakhouse that was managed by her mother, while her father managed the ballroom. She said her parents owned another ballroom in Albert Lea called the Palm Garden at the time. Both had lots of fireman’s dances, which were held to raise money to fund small-town fire departments.
“There was something going on every Friday and Saturday night,” she said.
After Jeff Erickson’s grandparents sold the Golden Bubble to another couple in 1976, the ballroom continued to bustle with events until its closure in 2005. A fire had destroyed the building in 1980, and the new owners rebuilt using the same floor plan.
By the 1980s, polka, waltz bands and classic rock gave way to louder music. Jeff Erickson remembers going to teen dances in the 1980s when local metal band Gemini was growing in popularity across the state and played there frequently.
After it closed its doors in 2005, the Golden Bubble and surrounding property was acquired by Faribault County. In 2017, Erickson approached County Commissioner Tom Warmka and suggested working together to revitalize the historic landmark. Shortly after, he purchased the building and property from the county.
Jeff Erickson vividly remembers when he first opened the doors following the building’s decade-long dormancy.
“There was a flea market in here,” he said. “It hadn’t been open in years. After 2007 the doors got closed on that, and all that stuff stayed in here. When I bought it and opened up the doors, there were rows and rows of flea market stuff — it was stacked up on all the booths.”
Several months of paperwork were followed by 18 months of construction and renovation, getting the building back up to code and accommodating people with disabilities.
Karen Erickson said she was initially surprised when her son told her he was going to buy the old ballroom. Their opening night Aug. 15 was filled to capacity with nearly 700 people in attendance. Many who showed up night had memories of going to dances in the 1960s.
“It was amazing to see a live band there again,” Karen Erickson said. “It was a big turnout — so many people that I hadn’t seen in a long time were there.”
The calendar is already filling up with wedding dances and other private events, although Jeff Erickson said he plans to hold dances that are open to the public.
While most of the ballrooms around southern Minnesota are long gone, the Golden Bubble is making a comeback. He said none of this would have been possible without the outpouring of support from the community.
“The community has been hugely supportive and Faribault County has been wonderful to work with,” he said. “All the way from planning and zoning to the commissioners, they were always so supportive and helpful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.