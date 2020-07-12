LAKE CRYSTAL — The Crystal Waters Project, a volunteer-run organization dedicated to improving the Lake Crystal watershed through education and conservation efforts, has partnered with the City of Lake Crystal to show first-hand how even just one person can make a difference.
Spearheaded by Hamline University’s Center for Global Environmental Education, the Adopt-a-Drain program is geared towards preventing excessive nitrogen and phosphorous from entering the watershed. That’s caused in part by decomposing leaves, grass clippings and trash falling into storm sewers, creating algae blooms that suck oxygen out of lakes and rivers, killing fish and aquatic plants.
City Administrator Taylor Gronau said local residents adopted 36 of the city’s storm drains since the new program began in April.
“It’s a platform for Lake Crystal residents who go online and select a drain anywhere in Lake Crystal,” Gronau said. “We have about 300 storm drains that are eligible to be adopted. They can name it and upload photos and information on how many times they clean it. It’s a pretty interactive program.”
Lake Crystal City Council Member Gina Cooper said the Crystal Waters Project started their own Adopt-a-Drain program back in 2014, adopting about 70 storm drains, but without any paid staff at the non-profit, it was difficult to maintain momentum.
“The program went well, but it was hard to maintain on our own,” said Cooper, a long-time volunteer with the nine-year-old organization, who adopted her own storm drain.
Hamline University maintains the Adopt-a-Drain website, collects data and sends email updates, incentives and reminders to participating households for an annual fee of $350.
“This allows us to tie into a great program that’s up and running for a very nominal cost, and it’s making an impact on our lake water quality,” Cooper said.
The Adopt-a-Drain program is just the latest partnership between the Crystal Waters Project and other local and regional entities to expand their reach.
Mike Roll, who founded Crystal Waters Project in 2012 over frustration with increasing green algae blooms in Lake Crystal and nearby Loon Lake, said awareness is the first step to action, and that awareness is growing.
He said that back in 2014, hardly anybody was aware that what passed through the city's storm drains impacted water quality. He estimates about 20% of the city’s residents are now making those connections.
“The kids are learning that everything you put in that street goes into your water,” Roll said, adding that he’d like to see watershed conservation in the public schools' curriculum.
It’s not the first time the organization has partnered with the city – in 2019, Crystal Waters Project teamed up with the City of Lake Crystal, Crystal Loon Lake Recreation Association and Hewitt Docks and Lifts to rededicate Robinson Park on the shores of Lake Crystal. They installed a fishing pier, trails, pollinator gardens and a buffer zone of grasses, flowers and plants that act as a filter for excessive nutrients flowing into the lake.
“It was basically a $20,000 project that everyone donated and partnered with,” Roll said. “If we can get more entities involved, we can get to our goal much quicker that way.”
Cooper said the Adopt-a-Drain program shows that residents and the city are committed to having a positive impact on water quality.
“It makes it easier for us to go around to others to do that in the future,” Cooper said.
Outside the city limits, some farmers are reaping the economic benefits of creating buffer zones between waterways and fields to reduce erosion, keeping the soil intact while preventing runoff.
Doug Meixell, who serves on the Crystal Waters Project board, farms land southwest of Lake Crystal adjacent to a county ditch, which flows into the lake. A government-run Conservation Reserve Program reimburses him annually for maintaining 30-foot buffer zones of planted native grasses between his fields and the drainage ditch.
“If there was sediment, herbicides or fertilizer that ran across the land, the grass would act as a buffer, slow the water down, catch the sediment and any agricultural runoff and hold it there before it got into the water and was carried to a bigger stream or Lake Crystal,” Meixell said.
Roll points out that the flow of water from the higher elevation at Windom, 90 miles to the west, drops 1200 feet to the Mississippi River in St. Paul, affecting communities downstream. Lake Crystal is the headwaters of Minneopa Creek, which flows into the Minnesota River before emptying into the Mississippi towards the Gulf of Mexico.
“The goal right now is better nutrient practices for all people,” he said. “That includes agriculture and the urban people in Lake Crystal, Mankato, Blue Earth County – it’s got be everybody, because it it’s not everybody, it’s not going to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.