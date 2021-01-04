MANKATO — By early afternoon on Sunday, Mount Kato’s parking lot was packed to the brim as skiers and snowboarders took advantage of a mild January day with plenty of snow on the ground.
General manager John Nelson said it’s been busier this year, and he suspects the pandemic — limiting indoor recreation — is leading more people to embrace winter sports. On Saturday, Nelson made the unprecedented call to stop selling tickets by noon to keep visitors safely distanced because it was so busy.
“That was the first time we ever had to do that,” Nelson said. “We’re getting a lot of new people and people that haven’t been out skiing or snowboarding in a while. I think it stems from the fact that there aren’t a lot of other things to do.”
Those limited indoor options have allowed more time to take her two young daughters to Mount Kato, said Ines Wingert, of Mankato.
“It’s probably going to free up some time because some other activities are simply not happening,” she said.
Wingert said now that her kids are older, they try to downhill ski at least once a week. While not a fan of winter, she said spending time outdoors and embracing winter sports like skiing has been a good remedy for Minnesota’s long winters.
“We make the best of it,” she said. “You embrace it when you’re here.”
Olivia Tuttle made the nearly two-hour drive from her home in Okoboji, Iowa to hit the slopes Sunday. She said she’s been spending more time outdoors than usual this year.
“I come here a lot,” Tuttle said. “My dad used to go here when he was little so it’s kind of a family thing.”
Gregg Willson, park technician at Minneopa State Park, said the pandemic has also boosted visitors there since the pandemic began, and the winter is no exception.
“Even this weekend, it’s been busier than normal,” Willson said. “People are skiing, hiking, snowshoeing — everybody is using the trails.”
Across town at Sibley Park, Garret VanRoekel, of Minneapolis, wanted to show his girlfriend, Mikayla Brunner, of St. Paul, the large hill where he spent his childhood sledding while growing up in Mankato.
“This is her first time sledding here, but this is one of my favorite sledding hills in Mankato,” he said.
While some may dread winter or see the snowy cold weather as something to get through, VanRoekel said he looks forward to spending time outside this time of year.
“I grew up downhill skiing at Mount Kato, and I just love winter sports,” he said. “It gives you an opportunity to experience all the seasons. I love that snow and ice bring us another opportunity to get into new activities.”
Many of the perks of living in the Twin Cities — from nightlife to museums — are on hold due to pandemic restrictions. That’s led VanRoekel and Brunner to devote more time outdoors when it’s cold and snowy.
“We used to try and go out to eat or grab drinks somewhere but now obviously that’s not an option,” he said. “It’s actually been really nice to get outdoors, do more activities and try more things.”
Along with sledding, the couple have embraced cross country skiing and have been taking lots of hikes this winter.
“I think everyone has been going out a lot more this year,” said Brunner, who works in the ski department at Midwest Mountaineering in Minneapolis.
“We simply can’t keep anything on the shelves,” she said. “The demand has been crazy, but it’s good and healthy that everyone has been trying to get outside.”
Ryan Maturi decided Sunday would be a good first day to go sledding this season with his kids at Sibley Park. While not a big fan of the winter months, he’s been happy the temperatures have been mild for the most part in recent weeks.
“It hasn’t been so bad this year because it’s been mild, so I don’t mind this year so much as the other years when it’s been below zero consistently,” Maturi said.
Shawn Showcatally said he used to dread winter until he learned how to skate a couple years ago. It helped that a neighborhood ice rink at Dotson Park in West Mankato was just a five-minute walk from his house. He estimates that he and his 11-year-old daughter, Eleanor, have spent nearly 17 hours on the ice in the past week.
“We usually come two days in a row, and then take a day off,” Eleanor Showcatally said.
It’s also been a way to socialize with friends and neighbors, especially following a year defined by socially distancing and staying at home more than usual.
“My daughter can play with her friends,” Shawn Showcatally said. “It’s a great opportunity to see people and just connect with the folks you haven’t seen all year because of the craziness.”
The popular neighborhood rink has been managed for the past two decades by Jed Falgren, with the help of nearly a dozen parents who live nearby. Falgren said the weather determines when to flood the rink and open it to skaters. He said opening the rink has come as early as before Thanksgiving to as late as the last week of January.
“By Christmas morning it was ready to go,” Falgren said. “Since then, there’s been an absolute flurry of activity. The rink is a little bit busier this year. The kids are excited about it and the hockey players didn’t have a place to go, so every day there usually will be kids on it from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.”
Austin Prange, of Mankato, said Sunday was his first day using the rink.
“I just got my kid his first set of skates for Christmas, so we’re here testing them out,” Prange said. “I’m a fan of the snow, but I don’t like the cold. If it could be 25 degrees and snowing every day, we’d have it made.”
Shawn Showcatally said that getting outside in the winter has provided more than just exercise — it’s a chance to feel connected again.
“It gives the community something to rally around when we’ve been so apart physically,” he said. “This is a good way to get back together.”
