MANKATO — Newly reported COVID-19 cases dropped both regionally and statewide Sunday, with 27 new regional cases, down from 38 Saturday. That's the lowest daily count since March 2.
Blue Earth County had 11 new cases, followed by four in Nicollet County, three each in Le Sueur and Martin counties, two each in Brown and Watonwan counties and one each in Waseca and Brown Counties.
There were no additional cases reported in Watonwan County.
Statewide, the daily total dropped by nearly 500 cases when compared to Saturday's total of 1,321. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 810 new cases of the virus Sunday.
The drop in new cases is not the only promising sign. Minnesota has inched above the milestone of 60% of state residents 16 and older with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Next up: the 70-percent mark that Gov. Tim Walz has linked to the end of remaining statewide mask mandates. Walz said last week that he'll drop those face covering rules on July 1 — or sooner, if the state reaches 70% of adults vaccinated.
But standing in the way is a rapidly dropping vaccination pace.
Averaged over the past week, as of Sunday's update, the state is reporting fewer than 34,000 vaccinations a day — the lowest level in more than two months, and down from more than 60,000 a day in mid-April.
A few weeks ago, the state was on pace to hit the 70 percent vaccination mark in mid-May; now it's pushed back to at least mid-June, if the current rate holds.
Most of the vaccinations in recent days have been second doses. The state is averaging fewer than 11,000 first-dose shots a day as of Sunday — the lowest level since Feb. 26.
And it's not for lack of supply: Walz said last week that the federal government stands ready to ship more vaccine doses to Minnesota, if there's demand.
Health officials have said they’re stepping up outreach efforts. And as he announced scaled-back pandemic restrictions last week, Walz pretty much begged still-unvaccinated Minnesota adults to step up — even urging those who oppose him politically to get the shots so they could be healthy enough to vote against him next year.
On Friday, Walz announced that eligible Minnesotans can now walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations.
More than 2.6 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose; more than 2.1 million have now completed their vaccinations as of Sunday’s update.
That works out to about 48.5 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and about 60.1 percent with at least one shot, including nearly 88 percent of those 65 and older.
The count of known, active COVID-19 cases came in at 12,236 in Sunday’s data — down from the most recent high of about 20,000 in mid-April.
Seven newly reported deaths on Sunday brought Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,231, although no new deaths were reported in the nine-county region.
Among those who have died, about 61 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
The state has recorded 587,762 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 810 posted Sunday — the lowest daily total since mid-March. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.