MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had 258 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths reported Saturday, contributing to the area's deadliest month for COVID-19.
The data covers a two day period — Thursday and Friday — since numbers were not reported on Thanksgiving.
The two-day total is a smaller increase than other days this week, which averaged 274 new daily cases. There were two deaths over the period, one in Blue Earth County and another in Brown County. The Blue Earth County resident was in their upper 70s, the Brown County resident in their 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County had 74 new cases, the highest number in the region. Brown County followed with 39.
The full list of new cases in area counties include:
Blue Earth County — 74
Brown County — 39
Faribault County — 18
Le Sueur County — 32
Martin County — 14
Nicollet County — 24
Sibley County — 18
Waseca County — 28
Watonwan County — 11
The two new deaths in the region contributed to the rising death count, with November being the deadliest month so far in the area.
The counties have combined for 106 total COVID deaths during the pandemic. Of the 106 residents who have died, 37 occurred this month.
Health authorities remain concerned about another possible hospitalization jump in a few weeks following Thanksgiving holiday gatherings where family members and friends without symptoms may have unknowingly spread the virus.
Minnesota health officials reported Saturday that the state has now surpassed 300,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,500 deaths from the pandemic.
The two days’ worth of data prompted the largest case increase the state has seen in a single update — 9,040 cases.
The state said 45 more COVID-19 deaths were reported over the previous two days — a sharp decline from the single-day record of 101 deaths in the previous update.
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Tuesday tamped down hopes that the current data pointed to a consistent improvement in conditions, and she noted hospital admissions remain high.
“We would not consider that we have any sort of a reliable trend just yet,” Malcolm told reporters.
“While we’ve certainly been pleased to see somewhat lower case counts in recent days, we think that this might be another of those patterns that we’ve seen earlier in the epidemic,” she said.
“Possibly we are in a trough now between waves and do not necessarily think that what we’ve seen in recent days represents the downside of a peak.”
Hospitalizations remain near record highs, though the test positivity rate — averaged over the past week — dropped below 11 percent.
That's down from earlier in the month, though still well above the 5 percent threshold that state officials find concerning.
New cases have been climbing over the past month among all age groups.
People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 59,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 32,000 among people ages 20 to 24.
The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 23,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.
The numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about teens and young adults as spreaders of the virus.
Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.
It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.