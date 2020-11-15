MANKATO — The nine-county region set a record Sunday with 603 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Blue Earth County alone exceeded 200 newly reported cases, nearly doubling the previous record set the day before, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
All nine counties reported double-digit increases, with 82 in Le Sueur County, 73 in Nicollet County and 69 in Waseca County.
Brown County reported an additional 44 cases, followed by 42 cases each in Sibley and Martin counties. Faribault County reported 29 new cases, with 24 in Watonwan County.
Blue Earth County surpassed 3,000 cases Sunday, with a total of 3,092. Nicollet County had a total of 1,160 and Waseca County had 1,117. Le Sueur County also surpassed the 1,000 mark Sunday, with a total of 1,039 total cases.
Statewide, the MDH reported 7,559 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 223,581. Of those, 172,873 no longer require isolation.
Minnesota’s death toll from COVID-19 was 31 Sunday, with a total of 2,905 deaths statewide.
The deaths reported Sunday included 18 residents of long-term care facilities. Over the past week, Minnesota has averaged more than 23 deaths per day in long-term care facilities, more than during the state’s May nursing home outbreak.
The Health Department on Sunday reported nearly 48,000 known, active cases. The number was below 19,000 two weeks ago. To date, 13,074 Minnesotans have been hospitalized for the virus.
Gov. Walz on Friday again implored people to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance and stay home if you don’t feel well. “It is time to suck it up and get through this.”
Minnesotans, he said, can “control our destiny in this. We can choose to make those choices around masking. We can choose to believe this is real and quit playing that this is somehow not ... is like the flu or something. None of those things were true at the beginning. None of those things are true now.”
Walz suggested that more restrictions on daily life may be needed as the pandemic continues to rage in Minnesota, with the worst still to come.
“I think more changes will probably have to happen,” he told reporters Friday, just hours after the latest Minnesota Health Department data showed the virus spreading uncontrollably across the state with deaths and hospitalizations climbing significantly.
Minnesota public health leaders for weeks have warned the state’s skyrocketing COVID-19 caseload would bring more hospitalizations and deaths. Those warnings are coming to pass in a succession of new highs in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
At current growth rates, Minnesota is on pace to have more than 300,000 total cases by Thanksgiving — an extra 88,000 new cases in just 11 days.
