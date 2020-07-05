MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 43 new positive COVID-19 cases in the nine-country region over a two-day period Sunday, bringing the regional total to 1,336 cases. The MDH didn't release an update for the July 4 holiday.
Blue Earth County had the most, up by 16 since Friday, with a total of 470. Watonwan County had eight new cases, with a total of 224 and Nicollet County had six new cases, with a total of 166.
The MDH reported five new cases in Martin County, four in Waseca County, and two new cases each for Faribault and Le Sueur Counties. No new cases were reported in Brown and Sibley Counties.
Statewide, the total positive confirmed cases rose to 38,136, with 519 newly reported cases. Of those, 253 people remained hospitalized throughout Minnesota, the lowest it's been since April 22. A total of 37,617 people who tested positive have recovered and no longer require isolation.
The state has averaged more than 14,000 completed tests a day in the past few days, testing a total of 674,015 Minnesotans since the pandemic began.
The death toll continued to drop, with five deaths reported over the holiday weekend, all of which occurred in long-term care facilities in the Twin Cities Metro Area.
The COVID-related deaths of two inmates at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault in June led advocates to continue pushing the Minnesota Department of Corrections to release nonviolent prisoners due to the pandemic.
Stephanie Brown, who leads the group Decarcerate Minnesota Coalition, said many prisoners have already served time for their original crime, but were sent back to prison for breaking minor rules of probation, like being late to work. The coalition has been lobbying the state for a year, hoping to free prisoners currently held on technical violations.
Now with COVID-19, Brown said that the health of prisoners who shouldn’t even be incarcerated is being ignored and that state officials have acknowledged the problem, but won’t do anything about it.
“That’s what we’re hearing from prisoners who are talking about unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Prisoners are being forced to go back to work,” Brown said. “They’re just seeing this urge to pretend like everything’s fine.”
COVID-19 has prompted the early release of some prisoners, but Brown said it’s not nearly enough.
