MANKATO — Area counties combined for a total of 13 newly reported cases of COVID-19 Sunday, the lowest it's been since May 11, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Multiple counties had no additional cases of the virus, including Brown, Faribault, Waseca and Watonwan counties.
Blue Earth County had six new cases, followed by three in Le Sueur County, two in Sibley County, and one each in Martin and Nicollet counties.
Cases continued to decline across the state as well, with 443 new infections, a drop from Saturday's total of 525.
Averaged over the past week, the number of new cases each day is at its lowest point since mid-September.
The state has recorded 598,766 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 443 posted Sunday — the ninth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases. About 98 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.
An additional seven people died from the virus according to Sunday's report. Among those who have died, about 60 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
For the first time in more than two weeks, Minnesota is averaging more than 40,000 COVID-19 vaccinations each day.
That increasing vaccination rate is driven by a big rise in reported first vaccine doses — now averaging more than 17,000 a day, up from fewer than 10,000 a day a week ago.
It’s welcome news as the state works to break out of what had been several weeks of sluggish vaccination numbers. Minnesota was averaging 60,000 shots a day at one point last month before the numbers began dropping.
Despite concerns around the vaccination rate, the overall pandemic picture remains solid.
The count of known, active COVID-19 cases dropped below 7,000 on Saturday for the first time in more than two months, and fell further on Sunday. Active cases have fallen by nearly half over the past two weeks and are down nearly two-thirds from their most recent high of around 20,000 in mid-April.
Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had crept up across the state during April, but the trend is clearly on the slide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.