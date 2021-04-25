MANKATO — Blue Earth County's 35 newly reported cases of COVID-19 Sunday led to a jump in the region, with a total of 81 — up from 56 on Saturday — according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Martin County had 12 new cases and Nicollet County had 11, followed by six each in Faribault and Le Sueur counties, five in Waseca County and three in Brown County.
There were two additional cases reported in Watonwan County and one new case in Sibley County.
While there were seven deaths around Minnesota, none occurred in the nine county region.
Minnesota has passed the milestone of 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to state residents, according to Sunday's update.
It comes as daily coronavirus case counts, hospital admissions, deaths and the test positivity rate all continue to trend downward from highs seen earlier this month.
But the pace of vaccinations has been lagging in Minnesota — averaging about 50,000 a day over the past week. That’s up from Saturday, but down from more than 60,000 a day at its peak earlier this month.
And officials continue to plead with the public to keep their guard up against spreading the coronavirus. They’re keeping a close eye on rising case counts among teens and young adults.
State Health Department data show nearly 1.8 million Minnesotans have completed their full vaccine series — two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — while more than 2.4 million have at least one dose.
That works out to more than 40 percent of 16-and-older Minnesotans completely vaccinated and more than 55 percent with at least one shot, according to the state’s calculations, including 86 percent of residents age 65 and older.
Metrics like hospitalizations and deaths often continue to rise or stay high for a while even as active cases start to ebb. That’s the case in this wave.
Overall hospitalizations have climbed significantly over the past few weeks and are hovering at levels not seen since January. Health officials say coronavirus variants circulating in Minnesota are driving those increases.
Friday’s numbers showed 689 people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals; 202 needed an intensive care bed — the highest daily ICU count since late December.
The age of those newly hospitalized is trending younger than earlier in the pandemic. The majority of people in the hospital now for COVID-19 are younger than 60.
Known, active cases came in at 16,383 as of Sunday’s state Health Department report, lower than the prior day but still far above the 10,000 active cases seen a month ago. Active cases peaked this month above 20,000.
The state has recorded 568,243 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 1,569 posted Sunday. About 96 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Cases counts were creeping up the past few weeks across the state, but the trend appears to have peaked.
