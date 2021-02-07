MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 56 cases of COVID-19 in the nine-county region Sunday, up from 36 for both Friday and Saturday.
Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties had 12 and 11 new cases, respectively, followed by 10 in Brown County, seven in Nicollet County and six in Martin County.
Waseca County had four new cases, Watonwan County had three, Sibley County had two and Faribault County had one new case Sunday.
Statewide, the MDH reported 914 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 468,118.
There were 10 deaths from the virus in Minnesota, and no new deaths in the nine-county region.
About 10 percent of Minnesota residents have now received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The state reached that milestone in Sunday's update from Minnesota Department of Health, reflecting data reported as of Friday. That's just over 554,000 people. About 2.8 percent of Minnesotans — nearly 157,000 people — have received both doses to complete their vaccination.
And the state is slowly making progress in vaccinating people age 65 and older. Just over 27 percent of that age group in Minnesota have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Minnesota’s getting some 84,000 more doses this week, which will be shared among tribal nations, people over age 65, educators, group home residents and others.
But week-over-week, the pace of vaccinations in Minnesota in recent days is falling short. The state reported more than 43,000 doses administered in its updates each day the previous weekend, Jan. 30-31.
This weekend, the state reported 36,502 doses (Saturday's update) and 38,183 (Sunday).
At the current rate, officials estimate it could take four months to vaccinate all Minnesotans 65 and older.
