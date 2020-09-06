MANKATO — The nine-country region reported 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, as the statewide total climbed to 80,587, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County reported 26 new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 1,428, followed by 12 new cases in Waseca County, with a total of 320.
Le Sueur County reported three new cases, Watonwan County had two, and Faribault and Nicollet Counties each had one new positive confirmed case of the virus.
Brown, Martin and Sibley Counties had no additional cases Sunday.
Currently, there are 8,124 Minnesotans infected with the virus. The MDH reported 714 new cases statewide out of 16,601 tests, with a positivity rate of 4.3%.
Six people ranging in age from one person in their 40s to another resident in their 80s died from the virus in the past 24 hours. Most of those people were living in private residences.
An additional 51 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID and 248 people are currently hospitalized. Of those, 143 are being treated in intensive care units.
With newly confirmed cases rising steeply the past few weeks and college students and kids returning to school, young adults are a particular concern.
People in their 20s make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 18,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 10,000 among people ages 20-24.
They are driving the current outbreaks, although the number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease is also growing, topping 7,000 cases for children 15 to 19 years old.
While less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations and that such outbreaks could cripple attempts to reopen campuses completely to in-person teaching.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm reiterated last week that case surges early on in the pandemic could be easily traced to meatpacking plants and other easily identified points of origin, but that’s not the case in the current surge.
About one-third of new cases now are now coming from community spread of unknown origin, higher than just before the last major holiday that brought Minnesotans together, the Fourth of July.
“We’re in a more precarious situation today” compared to then, Malcolm said. “There is risk in this situation. The virus is all over the state. The outbreaks are happening all over the state … and we just want people to be vigilant.”
