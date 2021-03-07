MANKATO — Blue Earth County led the nine-county region in newly reported COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 33, the highest daily increase in the county since January 12.
Meanwhile, statewide totals dropped to 897, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The MDH reported 65 new cases in the nine-county region Sunday, up from 59 on Saturday. Brown, Nicollet and Waseca counties each had nine cases, followed by three in Le Sueur County and one each in Faribault and Watonwan counties.
Martin and Sibley counties reported no additional cases Sunday.
The four deaths reported in Minnesota Sunday occurred primarily in the Twin Cities Metro Area, with one case in Becker County in the northern part of the state. No new deaths were reported in the nine-county region.
Nearly 62 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine currently, according to Health Department calculations. That’s important since officials have said the state will expand vaccination eligibility when 70 percent of that population gets a first dose.
Officials say the arrival of Johnson & Johnson doses, which require only one shot, are a game changer. More than 45,000 doses of the newly approved vaccine were expected to be distributed in Minnesota this week and next.
Officials expected to meet that goal by the end of March. On the current trajectory, it could happen March 13, which would accelerate the timeline for when any Minnesotan can get a shot
"It's going to be your turn faster than we thought,” Walz said in remarks Friday during a vaccination event at the Minnesota Vikings facility in Eagan.
Conditions are improving quickly enough that June weddings and a Minnesota State Fair this year were within reach, a buoyant Walz said Wednesday.
Minnesota currently ranks 17th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
