MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 60 new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday in the nine-country region, while statewide totals increased by 924, bringing Minnesota's total to 79,880. Of those, 71,507 Minnesotans who tested positive for the virus no longer require isolation.
Four people, all Twin Cities Metro Area residents in their 80s, died from the virus as of Saturday morning. To date, 1,851 Minnesota residents have died from the virus.
Blue Earth County had an additional 33 cases Saturday, nearly twice as many as on Friday, followed by 11 cases in Sibley County and 10 cases in Waseca County.
Nicollet County reported three cases, Le Sueur County had two and Brown County had one. Faribault, Martin and Watonwan County reported no additional cases Saturday.
A total of 279 patients remain hospitalized due to COVID, and 8,696 healthcare workers have become infected with the virus.
Health authorities sounded the alarm this week that the state is on the wrong path as fall turns to winter, and they urged Minnesotans to wear masks and socially distance even at casual meetups with friends and family.
Gov. Tim Walz joined that chorus on Thursday, warning Minnesota sits at a “tipping point” in the pandemic and risks outbreaks similar to what’s been seen in Arizona if things don’t change.
Walz said that while he wasn’t adding new restrictions now, he and his commissioners are in a regular discussion about the need to balance economic and public health concerns as they track the disease.
“The virus will dictate where we go,” he said, acknowledging that new restrictions would further damage restaurants, bars and other businesses that depend on people gathering in public spaces.
“We believe that the behavioral changes, the mask mandate and maybe another push on this can make the difference,” he added.
Minnesota currently has more than 6,000 active, confirmed cases, a record in the outbreak, although the number (confirmed and unconfirmed) was likely higher in May when testing was much lower.
Minnesotans between the ages of 20-24 make up the largest proportion of positive cases, with 10,563 people in that age group testing positive for the virus in that age group.
State public health leaders believe too many Minnesotans have numbed to the need to stay vigilant in the pandemic, opening the door to more spread that can’t easily be traced. They’re worried informal Labor Day holiday gatherings of family and friends will accelerate the trend.
