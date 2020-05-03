MANKATO — The Minnesota Department Health reported four new positive COVID-19 cases in Mankato’s nine-county region Sunday, bringing the regional total to 232.
Five more cases were reported in Blue Earth County, two more cases in Nicollet County and one each in Le Sueur and Waseca counties. The MDH reported a drop in Martin County cases Sunday from 114-109, but officials didn’t have an immediate explanation as to why that total number declined.
Statewide, 24 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 419. The majority of those, 338, were from long-term care facilities, whose residents make up just 19% of all reported cases. Adults above the age of 20 make up 96% of all positive cases in Minnesota.
Health care professionals have tested 82,632 people in Minnesota, and 6,663 of those tested positive for the virus.
The number of completed tests reported Sunday fell a bit, to just over 3,600. That’s after daily testing exceeded 4,000 in reports on Friday and Saturday — but up significantly from a week ago. Gov. Tim Walz said the state should be testing 5,000 people daily as part of the plan to reopen the economy.
As of Sunday, 373 people in Minnesota remained hospitalized for COVID-19, and 155 of those are being treated in intensive care units. About half of those, 3,015, are people no longer needing isolation.
Total deaths in the nine-county region remain at seven, with four total deaths in Martin County, two in Nicollet and one in Brown.
Stearns County in central Minnesota reported a big jump in coronavirus cases, tied to two meatpacking plants. The county started last week with 55 positive cases of COVID-19. By Sunday, the number had mushroomed to 589, with 58 more confirmed cases reported in the previous day as testing intensified.
That increased testing included people tied to two poultry plants, Pilgrim's Pride in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose, where an undisclosed number of workers have tested positive for the virus.
Southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles County reported 41 new confirmed cases Sunday, for a total of 940. The county had just one confirmed case on April 13.
The outbreak is centered around the massive JBS pork processing plant in Worthington, and it’s the largest outbreak in Minnesota outside the Twin Cities and the largest by far relative to the county’s population.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics, as of Sunday:
• 6,663 cases confirmed via 82,632 tests.
• 419 deaths, up from 395 Saturday.
• 1,199 cases requiring hospitalization, up from 1,159 Saturday.
• 373 people remain in the hospital, down from 389 on Saturday; 155 in intensive care, up from 135 Saturday.
• 3,015 patients recovered, up from 2,397 Saturday.
