JUDSON — A Mankato man was injured Saturday night when his vehicle crashed into a ditch near Judson, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Romeo Joseph Stanley, 23, of Mankato, was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry eastbound at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Highway 68 about a mile west of Judson when his vehicle entered the ditch.
Stanley, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was treated at a Mankato hospital for non-life threatening injures.
