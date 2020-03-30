The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is rolling out the Minnesota Small Business Loan Guarantee Program, which was approved by the Legislature last week.
The temporary program provides $10 million in state funding, which DEED says should guarantee $20 million to $25 million in loans to small businesses.
DEED will not be the lender but will work with lenders throughout the state to provide loans to businesses.
The loans can be subordinate to other financing. Allowable loan uses must be exclusively in Minnesota and include machinery or equipment purchases, maintenance, or repair; expenses related to moving into or within Minnesota; and working capital when the working capital is secured by fixed assets when possible.
The loan guarantees can be leveraged for businesses with fewer than the equivalent of 250 employees, which includes the total of all employees at a parent company and at any additional locations. The program will provide an 80% guarantee up to a maximum of $200,000, meaning the maximum loan amount in the loan guarantee program would be $250,000.
Eligible lenders include banks or other commercial lenders, public entities or private nonprofit economic development organizations with headquarters in Minnesota. DEED is now accepting applications from lenders who would like to participate.
More information for lenders and businesses can be found at: mn.gov/deed.
