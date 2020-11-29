MANKATO — When he was five years old, Josh Vanderberg remembers going to the store with his mother during the holidays and seeing the Salvation Army bell ringers and their red kettle.
“I remember my mom would find some change or a dollar bill and I’d be able to slide it in the kettle,” he said.
Decades later, Vanderberg is now a bell ringer himself. The Mankato resident said his wife suggested they volunteer four years ago, and it’s become a family tradition ever since.
“It’s really a fun experience,” Vanderberg said. “It’s wonderful for the kids to be able to participate. But more importantly, the Salvation Army just does some really great things with the noon feeding program, the support for the homeless and all of the wonderful programs they’ve got for helping people who are in need or in poverty.”
For others, like Doug Petzel, bell ringing is a new experience. During his very first shift of his first year as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, Petzel found it not only a great opportunity to give back to the community, but lots of fun.
“So far, it’s been pretty easy and enjoyable,” said Petzel, of Gaylord, after a friendly shopper wished him well while inserting some cash into the red kettle Friday at the downtown Mankato Hy-Vee.
Petzel said signing up was as easy as typing in a few words online and choosing a date, location and time on the organization’s website. He invited his mother to join him, who echoed Petzel’s impression of the experience.
“Considering the type of year this has been, it feels good to do something that brings somebody else joy,” said Judy Petzel, of Arlington. “People are very nice, and this is the first time I’ve ever done this, so it’s been a really good experience.”
Their two-hour time slot at Hy-Vee was one of 183 shifts accounted for so far this holiday season, said Lieutenant Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.
To protect the health and safety of volunteers the red kettle campaign began Nov. 23. That’s nine days later than last year.
“With the pandemic in mind, we did not feel comfortable asking people to be out in front of the public for those extra days,” Wheeler said. “Our desire to keep everybody safe really outweighed the need for our presence to be out there early.”
Wheeler said there will also be plenty of cashless options to donate at the red kettle stands around Mankato this season. He said people can simply scan their phones to make a digital donation on site, or text “KatoCares” to 24356 to pay electronically.
All volunteers are required to wear a mask, gloves and are given a disposable apron to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Bell ringers have the choice of a dozen locations to choose from between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Christmas Eve. Wheeler said they hope to raise $500,000 over the next few weeks, or about 2/3 of the Mankato Salvation Army’s operating budget.
This is Wheeler’s first red kettle campaign in Mankato, but from what he’s witnessed, he’s confident they’ll be able to reach their fundraising goal despite what he expects to be less foot traffic and fewer locations.
“Just from my short period of time here, this community is very generous and very supportive of each other,” Wheeler said. “I have been very impressed at how well the community has responded in our times of need so far.”
That money goes towards everything from keeping the lights on and paying staff to providing shelter, food and clothing for people facing poverty or homelessness.
“It goes right back out in the community and just helps us keep making a difference here,” Wheeler said.
Vanderberg estimates about half of all the customers who pass by the red kettle donate. He said hundreds of shoppers pass by them during a typical two-hour shift at the larger stores, but his family prefers to ring at Hobby Lobby, where his wife used to work.
“She sees a lot of the people she worked with when she was back in high school who are still around the store,” Vanderberg said. “It’s a fun way to randomly run into a bunch of people that you haven’t seen for quite a long time.”
Wheeler said learning why people volunteer to be bell ringers is one of the most rewarding aspects of his job. He said it’s not unusual for former recipients of the Salvation Army’s programming to sign up to give back.
“We had some folks who came back year after year because of something the Salvation Army did for their grandfather decades ago,” Wheeler said. “Another family said, ‘We ring because a few years ago we fell on hard times and you helped us keep the heat on in our apartment.’ It’s just so humbling.”
Wheeler said people interested in volunteering can go to www.registertoring.com to look at available locations and shifts.
