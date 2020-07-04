ST. PETER — Despite widespread July 4 cancellations — including St. Peter's large parade that typically attracts thousands — volunteers with St. Peter American Legion Post 37 were determined to mark the country’s independence by bringing people together safely, for a meal and a cause.
Volunteers greeted hungry families, who they fueled with hot dogs, baked beans, chips and cookies at its all-American grilled hot dog feed Saturday to raise money for future events and scholarships.
“We’re always are trying to do something for July 4, especially with the Legion. We’re trying to give back to the community and what better way to do it than a donation meal,” said post member Amber Palmquist, who delivered carry-out boxed meals to people pulled up in their vehicles.
Palmquist served in the military for 12 years before returning to St. Peter last November. Along with the hotdog feed, she organized a coloring contest for kids to commemorate the holiday. Their task was to write and color a picture on what the July 4 holiday means to them.
“They submitted it and we had our leaders be the judges," she said. "They picked a winner from each age group and they got a big prize."
Legion auxiliary member Jane Tate said the city’s decision to cancel July 4 celebrations was a disappointment, but the right call, pointing to the recent rise in positive COVID cases in Mankato. She came up with the idea and brought it to the Legion, who began organizing the event about two weeks ago.
“It makes sense,” Tate said. “People are going to want to have things to do. They’re going to want to go to the beautiful parks in town, so why not feed them too? So, I threw the idea out there and they ran with it.”
The St. Peter American Legion held a similar event during Memorial Day after that holiday’s parade was also cancelled due to pandemic, serving pulled-pork sandwiches and taking donations for curbside pickup. That proved to be a big success, which inspired the July 4 event.
“They raised an incredible amount of money with all the generous donations, it was very heartwarming,” said Donna Nelson, who joined the auxiliary two years ago. “It was car after car after car — they ran out, so it was pretty cool.”
Nelson said it was heartwarming to see so much support on Saturday as well.
“People actually came before it started at 11 a.m. so it’s so nice to see people out on this beautiful day, again with these uncertain times — this town is usually so hustle and bustle on July 4 — it’s nice to bring the people out and bring them together in a very safe way.”
Joe Steck, of Mankato, who recently joined the St. Peter American Legion Riders, said the July 4 event gave him a chance to represent the group and to help out. He said the riders do motorcycle runs to raise awareness. On June 2, they escorted National Guard members from Mankato to Hutchinson who were heading to the African country of Djibouti for a nine-month mission there.
“The Legion is about community, plain and simple,” Steck said. “So, the money raised from here will go to help support the Legion and to support scholarships."
Auxiliary member Kat Rigdon said her favorite part of volunteering is the camaraderie between volunteers and the community itself.
“It’s fun,” Rigdon said, as she took a short break from dishing up plates of hot dogs and baked beans. “People are honking their horns when they go by and are stopping in.”
Rigdon said she wasn’t surprised when the city cancelled the parade this year. She and her St. Peter High School class of 1970 was going to have a float this year on the parade route. Even though she was disappointed the parade and reunion were cancelled, she also felt it was the right call.
“Everybody can stay safe and we can get through this,” she said. “Everybody has to work together, and that’s what we do at the Legion.”
Rigdon was introduced to the American Legion at a young age, helping her mother, who served as president of the auxiliary. She has fond memories of working together on different projects and recently moved back to St. Peter from Good Thunder, joining the auxiliary again.
“These woman in St. Peter are just dynamic. We get stuff done,” Rigdon said. “We made face masks. A lot of us got together and did some sewing. We look out for people who need help."
After packing up at 1 p.m., Palmquist reflected on not just the good turnout, but on the devotion of the nearly dozen volunteers who sacrificed their free time on a holiday to help out the community.
"They were real rock stars," Palmquist said. "They volunteered on a holiday away from their families and battled the heat to make this happen. I appreciate them always for helping with the events."
