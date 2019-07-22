MANKATO — Rain and looming storms canceled the main attraction on the first day of Mankato’s Minnesota Air Spectacular last month, and overall attendance was about 30 percent less than hoped for.
But the event at the Mankato Regional Airport, which the city sponsors every third or fourth year, still managed to turn a $41,000 profit.
City Manager Pat Hentges credited air show director Mark Knoff and co-producer Fred Lutz.
“I think they did a good job of controlling expenses,” Hentges said. “So we went into this with a tighter budget ... .”
The June 15-16 show, which included the only Minnesota appearance of 2019 by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, was expected to draw its biggest crowds — as is traditionally the case — on Saturday. The weather forecast, though, predicted strong thunderstorms and attendance was weak.
The people who stayed away probably felt vindicated when rain and approaching thunderstorms canceled the Thunderbirds appearance and prompted air show organizers to invite attendees to return on Sunday free of charge. Attendance roughly doubled on Sunday, bringing the two-day total to an estimated 25,071 including the children and others allowed in for free.
Ticket sales were $340,000 and revenue from food, beverage and merchandise sales added $60,000. Contributions from sponsors and vendors brought the total revenue to $676,000, according to Hentges’ report to the City Council Monday night.
The $635,000 in expenses were led by marketing costs ($120,000), fees paid to performers ($96,000), costs related to “chalet” seating areas and receptions ($94,000), and security expenses ($33,000.)
The show received solid reviews for organization and traffic management, something assisted by nearly 1,300 volunteers, and those folks earned a collective $30,000 for their respective local youth organizations and other civic groups.
Hentges’ report said the narrow profit could shrink slightly if additional outstanding expenses appear but that the numbers “should be fairly close to final.”
