LE SUEUR — A man was injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash after his SUV rolled into the ditch on Highway 169 one mile south of Le Sueur.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported Synquez Desonne Davis, 30, of Montgomery, was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer northbound on Highway 169 at 4:07 p.m.
Tucker John Colling, 20, of Le Sueur, was also heading northbound on Highway 169 in a 2012 Ford F350 when the two vehicles made contact, causing the Ford Explorer to roll into the ditch.
Davis was taken to St. Mary’s Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester for non-life threatening injuries. Colling was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
