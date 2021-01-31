LE SUEUR — A Hopkins woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash during wet road conditions north of Le Sueur Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lily Isabel Platt, 22, was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion southbound on Highway 169 when her vehicle left the road and rolled at approximately 1:04 p.m. Sunday. 

Platt, who was wearing a seatbelt, was treated for non-life threatening injures at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. 

Dan Greenwood is a Free Press staff writer. Contact him at dgreenwood@mankatofreepress.com

