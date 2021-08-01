MANKATO — In a typical year, Scott Wilson – co-owner of Brewery Hill Christmas Tree Farm near Le Sueur – will lose about 8% of his 3,000 newly planted conifer trees in their first year, caused by transplant shock and other factors.
But this summer, thanks to drought conditions and excessive heat, only about 50%, or 1,500 plantings, have survived. If those conditions continue through August, the losses could be as high as 70%. Wilson said while dry conditions can be problematic, it’s the excessive heat that puts the most stress on his trees.
“Christmas trees are adapted to drought conditions; they, and most coniferous trees, live in poor soils and are a little bit drought tolerant,” Wilson said. “The problem is when you’re raising them as commercial and plant them one year and depend on that crop to be harvested eight years from now, it’s different than in the woods where those trees have all different shapes and sizes from 200 years old to just grown.”
Growing Christmas trees to sell, which can range from pines and spruces to fir trees, typically takes anywhere from seven to 12 years, depending on the species. While established tree farms usually have a rotation of trees at various ages to meet demand each year, Jan Donelson, executive director of the Minnesota Christmas Tree Association, said people who are new to the industry are faced with an especially difficult dilemma this summer.
“For growers that are new to this industry, that makes it even harder,” said Donelson, who has a tree farm near St. Cloud and has been in the tree business for over 40 years.
“This industry is very unique in that you’re planting 10-12 years out,” she said. “You go those first years without income.”
Growers who have been in the industry for a longer period have a buffer in that the older trees have developed a root system to reach water further underground, whereas new transplants, which are about a foot tall when they are replanted, lack a root system that can reach those underground water sources.
Those new transplants go in the ground in April or May each year, and Donelson said the excessive heat in June likely played a role in the vast die offs of those young trees. In Minnesota, where a day in May can mean a heat wave or a frost, the timing of planting those new trees is critical.
“That heat stress where it’s over 90 degrees does exactly to the tree what it does in a frost situation – it kills the new growth because it’s too tender,” Donelson said. “If a tree is out far enough it can tolerate that; if it’s not it takes a hit.”
But even older, established trees with deeper root systems are showing stress this year; especially fir trees – the species most associated with Christmas trees, and the most popular for buyers – said Tony Guggisberg, owner of Guggisberg Tree Farm near New Ulm.
“It was really tough on the fir trees, because they can’t take the heat and the dry conditions that we’ve had,” Guggisberg said. “Even the big ones – they will live, but some of them I lost the new growth on it because it just fried off where it turned brown.”
While the recent rain in the region helped to a degree, it hasn’t been enough to turn things around, he said.
“When you see the new growth start hanging and turning brown, even when you give it water it doesn’t perk back up like flowers would; it’s already history,” Guggisberg said. “Had the heat come later in the summer it wouldn’t have been quite as bad, but it came right when the new growth was coming onto the trees.”
The younger trees, which he plants when they are about two years old, have been especially hard hit. Guggisberg estimates he’s lost about 25% of his newly planted trees. That’s a loss of about 300 of the 1200 he planted in the spring. It’s a big deal, he said, and this year’s heat and drought have prompted him to water trees that are up to five or six years old.
“I’ve been growing trees for almost 30 years, and we’ve never had to water so extensively like we’ve had this year,” he said. “Ever since I’ve been growing trees, we’ve had to water the young ones now and then to get them growing, but then we had to start watering trees we’ve had in the ground for five or six years because they were showing signs of stress.”
He said he’s never had a need for an irrigation system, but this year put that to the test. To keep those trees alive, he and his family had to hook up hoses and tanks and pull them down the rows to get them watered.
While the loss of younger trees could lead to a shortage years later, the COVID-19 pandemic could also aggravate that shortage, Guggisberg said. Christmas tree growers have to make forecasts years in advance, and unexpected bumps in the road like weather, climate and the pandemic are nearly impossible to predict.
Last year, Wilson saw a dramatic surge in Christmas tree sales. At his farm, among many others, families get to pick their own tree and cut it. It proved especially popular during the pandemic, where families could spend time together outside.
“The Christmas tree growers didn’t know 10 years ago that we would have this epidemic that maybe we should plant more trees because something like this could happen,” he said. “Suddenly the Christmas tree growers ran out of trees.”
Wilson said his biggest concern is how this year’s drought could impact next year’s trees. Much needed rain in the fall and following spring could mitigate the loss, but if the drought continues, the already dry ground could make things even worse in 2022, just like a massive drought in 1987 continued into the following year.
“History repeats itself, especially with climatic changes and the odds are that will probably happen,” he said. “I might even have to have irrigation out here next year.”
