MANKATO — Area crops seem in good shape as stable weather leaves drought conditions about the same as last week.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, moderate drought impacts northern portions of Brown County, Nicollet County and Le Sueur County, and all of Sibley County.
Blue Earth County and the southernmost counties in the state remain drought-free.
The week was a bit warmer and drier than average. The average temperature was 69.5 degrees, 0.9 degree warmer than normal, and 0.52 inch of rain fell, 0.57 inch less than average.
The National Weather Service said Mankato has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night that could continue through the weekend.
Despite thunderstorms hitting the Twin Cities last week, several counties are still classified as in severe drought. Almost all of northern and central Minnesota have no drought.
Farmers around the state seem optimistic about growing conditions for corn and soybeans: 53% of corn crops are in good condition and 29% are in excellent condition, while 58% of soybean crops are in good condition and 24% are in excellent condition, said the USDA crop report released Tuesday.
Corn has reached the dough stage for 91% of acres, 17 days ahead of last year. Early planted corn has begun to dent.
“A few weeks ago, we asked for moderate temperatures and adequate rainfall for the corn grain filling period. Since mid-July both our high temperatures and low temperatures have averaged within 0.1 degree of normal. The highest temperature we observed in this period was 91 and the lowest was 52. Rainfall for the same period averaged 1.05 inches per week," stated the weekly report from the University of Minnesota Research and Outreach Center in Waseca.
"All this means the corn crop has experienced favorable conditions for the grain filling period so far.”
Soybeans are in the R5 (beginning seed) stage, with some early varieties reaching R6 (full seed) stage, the report said. Farmers are recommended to continue searching plants for aphid populations for another week.
