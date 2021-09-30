MANKATO — The latest drought monitor map for Minnesota is unchanged from last week's.
There is moderate drought in much of the nine-county local area with areas to the east and west having just abnormally dry or normal conditions.
Severe drought and extreme drought continue to grip most of northern Minnesota, with northwest and northeast Minnesota suffering the worst drought.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that northern Minnesota needs 9-13 inches of rain over the next month to end drought conditions there.
Southern Minnesota still needs 4-8 inches over a period of about a month to significantly alleviate the drought.
The Department of Natural Resources said rain across much of Minnesota has brought some improvement in drought conditions in parts of the state.
As of this week, 27% of the state is experiencing severe drought and 24% extreme drought, both unchanged from a week ago. No areas are experiencing exceptional drought.
The Minnesota River watershed, like several other large watersheds in the state, is coming out of a water restriction phase but remains in a drought watch phase. Water restrictions in south-central Minnesota have ended.
The Minnesota River at Mankato is still seeing low flows at just over 2 feet.
