EAGLE LAKE — The Eagle Lake City Council will be seeking public feedback Monday on a proposal that would restructure the city police department.
If passed during the council meeting, the proposal would add a third full-time officer to the department and eliminate the current chief of police position.
The city would contract with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office to hire a chief law enforcement officer to fulfill administrative duties. Current Eagle Lake Police Chief John Kopp would transition into the third full-time officer position.
Eagle Lake City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland said the department and members of the public made requests for more police coverage. City officials determined it wouldn’t be feasible to hire a new officer while retaining the current chief. Currently, the department has two full-time and three part-time officers. The officers and current chief would remain city employees and the squad cars and other equipment would still fall under the ownership of the city.
“There would be a significant cost savings in contracting the chief duties, (and) to address the need for additional coverage by having that third full-time officer,” Bromeland said.
She said the idea came from talking with other cities about the structure they have in place at their own police departments, including the Lake Crystal Police Department. Blue Earth County Chief Deputy and Emergency Management Director Mike Maurer was hired as interim police chief there following the resignation of Tony Cornish in 2012, and the city decided to make Maurer’s position as administrative police chief permanent.
“I check in roughly between three to five hours a week depending on what we have going on,” Maurer said. “I do all the policy and procedure work, I do all the timecards, I do all the administrative stuff like contracting and the media — basically the same things the chief of police would do without the patrol portion.”
Maurer said while the Sheriff’s Department has officers contracted to patrol smaller towns such as Good Thunder, Pemberton and St. Clair, Lake Crystal was the first city to contract an administrative chief position with the county. Eagle Lake would be the second — a position Maurer would also fill alongside his full-time position as chief deputy and emergency management director for the Sheriff’s Department.
Lake Crystal City Administrator Taylor Gronau said the arrangement with Maurer has been a good fit.
“We tried it out on an interim basis while we were looking for a police chief,” Gronau said. “The City Council and administration at the time decided to continue with the administrative services contract with the county. It’s worked really well; we’re happy with it. They’ve provided a high level of services for the city of Lake Crystal.”
Bromeland said they plan to model the contracted chief law enforcement officer position on Lake Crystal’s and she anticipates a decrease in shifts covered by Eagle Lake’s three part-time officers, if the proposal passes.
“Part-time officers still play an important role in filling coverage gaps when full-time officers need time off to prevent burnout and minimizing overtime of the department,” Bromeland said. “Part-time officers typically have employment elsewhere in addition to working for the Eagle Lake Police Department and so it becomes a challenge at times with scheduling because the part-time officers may be scheduled to cover shifts for another agency when needed in Eagle Lake.”
Bromeland said the City Council may vote on the measure as early as the 7 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall, although that would depend on public input at that meeting.
“If there’s significant questions or concerns from the public, I would anticipate that they would potentially delay taking any action,” she said. “But right now, if they decide to go this route, the goal would be to try to get the transition to take place around the first of the year.”
