MANKATO — After tackling the broad range of issues facing Blue Earth County — from the deteriorating Rapidan Dam to the shortage of housing and child care to the lack of mental health services — candidates for the County Board were asked at an election forum Thursday night why they believe residents should vote for them.
"Other than that nobody is running against me?" Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg asked.
The response could have come from incumbent Commissioners Kip Bruender and Kevin Paap, too, along with first-time candidate and retired Taxpayer Services Director Patty O’Connor, all of whom are unopposed on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Because redistricting following the 2020 census substantially altered the boundaries of Blue Earth County's five commissioner districts, all five were required by Minnesota law to be on the ballot.
But only in District 3 will voters find a choice on the County Board portion of their ballot. Former County Attorney Ross Arneson is challenging incumbent Commissioner Mark Piepho in the county's only entirely urban district.
Even in that competitive race, the candidate forum sponsored by Greater Mankato Growth resulted in each candidate talking almost exclusively about their own strengths, ideas and opinions rather than criticizing the alternative choice for District 3 voters. The district consists of Skyline and the southwestern quadrant of Mankato, including west Mankato, the large residential area on the city's south side west of Monks Avenue, Minnesota State University and neighborhoods adjacent to the campus.
Piepho — who had previously served in the Minnesota legislature and on the Skyline City Council — was elected to the County Board in 2008 and asked people to judge him by the work done in the last 14 years.
"We have made Blue Earth County more effective and efficient with your tax dollars and transparent and accountable to all our residents," said Piepho, who won a contested race in 2012 in his first reelection and was without an opponent in 2016 and 2020.
Arneson served 27 years as the county attorney, first via an appointment and then through six elections where he was never challenged. He mentioned his broader work experience, his education and his volunteer activities when describing a skill set that would make for a good county commissioner. But he said his long tenure as a trial attorney would also come in handy at times.
"So I can be combative when necessary, but I also know how to work well with others," Arneson said.
There were no stark disagreements between Piepho and Arneson as they took turns with Stuehrenberg, Paap and Bruender in fielding questions from GMG's Andy Wilke and Free Press editor Joe Spear during the 90-minute forum.
O'Connor — who is running in District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Colleen Landkamer — did not attend the forum because of a prior engagement, according to Wilke. District 1 contains a slice of Mankato Township but it mainly consists of the portion of Mankato north of Warren Street and Glenwood Avenue and west of Victory Drive, along with the portion of the city north of Highway 14.
Just nine people — mostly county staff and candidate spouses — attended the event.
Bruender joked that he was optimistic about a bigger crowd when he saw young people streaming toward the plaza bordered by the Intergovernmental Center, where the forum was held. But the plaza also abuts the civic center complex, which was hosting both a women's hockey game and a concert by country music singer Jake Owen.
"I thought all those people were waiting in line to get into this thing," he quipped.
For people who were torn between the puck contest, the concert and the candidates, they may have decided to watch the political forum later, knowing it was recorded by KTV and should be available for viewing at greatermankatoelections.com by Friday evening.
What people will mostly see is candidates discussing the broad variety of assignments county governments face. While the myriad tasks are often complex and the problems sometimes difficult to solve, the role of a commissioner can be put simply, Paap said.
"You really only have two main responsibilities and that is to direct and protect," Paap said.
The board directs the county's future course through its strategic plan and its budget, he said. And it protects the infrastructure, financial resources and environment of the county by attempting to develop responsible, fiscally sustainable policies guided by public input.
Paap — a farmer in rural Garden City and the former president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau — is finishing just his second year on the board, one of the candidates forced to run for re-election two years early because of redistricting. His district encompasses the western half of the county plus downtown Mankato and the Lincoln Park and Sibley Park neighborhoods. District 4 is home to South Bend Township, Lake Crystal, Good Thunder, Vernon Center and Amboy.
Residents in District 2 are apparently similarly satisfied with Stuehrenberg's performance based on the absence of an opponent. The retired police officer and former Mankato City Council member talked during the forum about his passion, as a parent of special needs children, for high-quality human services programs, along with his deep interest in public safety and transportation.
He said the board, like the city council, has shown an ability to have robust discussions without lasting animosity — something that's not always the case with local elected officials in other places in Minnesota. And he enjoys the nonpartisan nature of the job.
"I don't work for a party," Stuehrenberg said. "I work for the people of Blue Earth County. That's who I take my orders from."
District 2 consists of a large portion of Mankato's east side south of Highway 14 and east of Victory Drive. It spills over to the west side of Victory Drive on the city's south side, stretching all the way to Monks Avenue in that area. It also contains part of Mankato Township.
Bruender, who owns and operates a vehicle repair business, was mayor of Eagle Lake when he first decided to run for the County Board. He had interacted with county government during his six years as mayor, and the board was a natural progression for someone interested in local government leadership.
"It was just a really neat place to do something good for the community," he said, later adding that he still enjoys the job 20 years later. "... I like to listen to people and try to be a problem-solver."
District 5 covers the eastern half of the county other than the city of Mankato and parts of Mankato Township. The district includes Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, St. Clair, Mapleton and Pemberton.
