ST. PETER — A race decided by 108 votes in 2020 sets up for a closely watched contest in Minnesota House District 18A between Republican Rep. Susan Akland and DFLer Jeff Brand.
Akland, of St. Peter, edged incumbent DFLer Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, in what was at the time District 19A in 2020 by a 50.15% to 49.68% margin.
They’re set up for a rematch in the newly drawn District 18A — largely the same geographically as their previous district — which covers Nicollet County, northeastern Blue Earth County and southwestern Le Sueur County.
Each candidate responded via email to the same set of questions, outlining the issues they think are most important among voters leading up to Election Day. They named local projects that should be included in the state’s next bonding bill, offered ideas on how to reduce crime and fentanyl overdoses, and gave their thoughts on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
Akland, a longtime registered nurse before her time in the Legislature, said her experience in nursing gives her a sound background for promoting issues related to health care.
"I enjoyed both bedside nursing and supervisory positions," she said. "In my current role as a state representative, I now find myself legislating health care instead of providing health care."
She said tax relief, public safety and school performance are among the top issues of concern for voters this year.
“I am running for office to be a voice for common sense and compassion for our House district,” she said. “In my travels throughout the area and talking to people at the doors, I have found that most voters are concerned about how the almost $12 billion budget surplus will be handled, and they want relief from the burden of inflation and rising energy costs. Between my core convictions and my respect for other legislators, given the opportunity, I believe we are poised to move forward and make Minnesota a better place to live.”
Brand, a small business owner who served in the House in 2019 and 2020, named school, health care and voting issues among the topics he’s hearing from voters on the campaign trail.
“They include fully funding our public schools, reducing the cost and expanding access to health care, protecting our natural resources from further degradation, protecting a woman’s right to choose abortion services, protecting our democracy by ensuring each voter has access to their ballot unencumbered by unnecessary restrictions, and by bringing more civility, bipartisanship and decorum to the office of state legislator,” he said.
He touted his effectiveness in local and state government as reasons for running for another term, pointing out he worked across the aisle to pass 13 bills as a freshman legislator. The bills included funding for the Highway 14 project from New Ulm to Nicollet.
“I was recognized as both First-Term Legislator of the Year and awarded a plaque as a Legislator of Distinction in Greater Minnesota Economic Development,” he said. “I look forward to continuing my brand of leadership at the Legislature as an effective legislator that continues to work together to build a Minnesota that we can all proudly call home.”
In the next bonding bill, he said he’d continue to advocate for capital investment projects that reduce costs on local governments. Specific projects to be prioritized include employee safety upgrades at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, expanding North Mankato’s Caswell Park complex, funding for Minnesota State University’s Armstrong Hall project and Mankato’s funding request for its sewage and wastewater treatment plant.
On the bonding question, Akland also supported the Caswell Park, Armstrong Hall and St. Peter Regional Treatment Center projects. She also named Eagle Lake’s water treatment plant project and Skyline’s water infrastructure replacement among projects she supported in 2022 and will support again in 2023.
A rise in overdose deaths statewide, largely driven by the synthetic opioid fentanyl, has hit home in the district’s counties.
Asked about solutions, Akland noted Minnesota laws on sales are weaker than federal laws. A first-degree sales charge for heroin requires a minimum of 10 grams, compared to a minimum of 50 grams for fentanyl. For possession, first-degree charges require 25 grams minimum of heroin but a minimum of 500 grams for fentanyl.
A bill introduced last session would make penalties related to fentanyl thresholds equal to heroin thresholds based on a proposal by the Minnesota County Attorneys Association, she said.
“These changes need to be made, and the bill will be reintroduced in the 2023 session,” she said.
Brand said the response involves holding pharmaceutical manufacturers accountable for the crisis they helped create, providing more mental health resources to people who use illicit drugs and more education in schools. He said he voted to create an Opiate Epidemic Response Account in 2019 to fund prevention, treatment, child protection and enforcement strategies.
Law enforcement agencies are receiving more funding, he said, but challenges remain in recruitment and retention of good officers.
The last Legislature missed an opportunity to help address the issue, he said.
“There was also $10 million in the final agreement between the DFL House and the GOP Senate for taking fentanyl off the streets in Greater Minnesota alone — yet it’s the politicians that walked away from the deal for political reasons,” he said. “That money would have saved lives here at home. Period.”
On public safety, Akland said fully funding and supporting law enforcement for recruitment, training and retention, while holding criminals accountable are the right responses to address record violent crime rates. Stopping the flow of fentanyl into the state and local communities is a must as well, she added.
Brand said common sense gun violence prevention laws including universal background checks could help reduce intimate partner homicides. He also supported more funding for violence prevention programs shown to reduce violent crime in depressed neighborhoods.
Asked about the legitimacy of the 2020 election at the state and national levels, the candidates’ responses differed.
Debunked conspiracy theories about President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump led to Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the election results. More than 900 people have been charged for their role in the insurrection.
Brand said the election results, including his own loss, were legitimate.
“Yes, the results were legitimate, and I lost by 108 votes too,” he said. “The election was legitimate, free, and fair.”
Akland didn’t answer yes or no, saying there are many questions and concerns over the 2020 election.
“Moving forward, we need to take a good hard look at our voting process, and I am sure that changes can be made that will be agreed on by both parties and will ensure fair and free elections,” she said.
