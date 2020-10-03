Minnesota election officials believe about half of all votes in this election will be cast early, either by mail-in ballots or people voting early in person. Because of COVID concerns, absentee voting is being encouraged.
No ballots cast early are looked at or counted before polls close on Election Day Nov. 3.
You do not need to have a reason to vote absentee in Minnesota.
Following are answers to many of the common questions about early absentee voting.
Getting multiple mail applications
Voters may likely have gotten multiple mailings from different groups encouraging them to apply for a mail ballot and including an application to send in to get their mail ballot.
County election officials report they are getting multiple applications from people. You only need to send in one request for a ballot. But if election officials get multiple requests from the same voter, they will still only send one ballot to the person.
What happens if you cast your vote early by mail, but then you change your mind?
In Minnesota this year, you can cancel your ballot up to 14 days before the election.
To do that, contact the local election office that sent your ballot. After they cancel your ballot, you can submit a new mail-in ballot early or cast your ballot in person on Election Day.
How do officials ensure the person who used the mail-in ballot is eligible to vote and that the person who filled out the ballot is really the voter?
Secretary of State Steve Simon told Minnesota Public Radio News: "In Minnesota, when you order your absentee ballot, you have to supply some personal identifying information such as part of a Social Security number or driver’s license number. Unless the ballot is returned with the same identification information that was provided when you ordered your ballot, it will not be counted.
“We have really good security in place and that’s only the first tier of security. The second tier is a barcode that is specific to every individual voter that accompanies a ballot and the third is a signature.”
How many places do you have to sign on the absentee ballot?
The voter is asked to sign the envelope one time. In a typical year, an absentee ballot would have to also be signed by a witness, but because of a standing court order, that is not required this year.
How can I track my ballot?
You can track the status of your ballot and confirm that it was received and counted by going to the secretary of state website:
mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx
When to mail ballot
Ballots for the general election must be postmarked by Election Day. This year, due to the coronavirus, election officials have until Nov. 10, or seven days after the election, to receive, process and count ballots sent by the Nov. 3 postmark deadline.
Even so, election officials recommend returning your ballot as soon as possible in case the postal system is overloaded with a higher-than-usual volume of ballots.
What if an absentee ballot envelope is filled out wrong?
Voters complete their absentee ballot and then seal it inside a signature envelope. The voter signs their name on the envelope and puts either their ID number, drivers license number or last four digits of their Social Security number on the envelope. The number they put on the envelope must match exactly with the number they used on the original absentee ballot application.
When the envelope arrives at an elections office two separate election judges check each one and match the signature against the one they have on file and make sure the ID number matches.
If there is a mistake with the ID numbers or the signature, the ballot is rejected and the voter will receive another ballot in the mail. If it all checks out, the envelopes are marked "accepted."
If your ballot is rejected within five days before Election Day, election officials will attempt to reach the voter by phone or email to alert them they will need to cast a correct ballot.
Are people worried about mailing in ballots because of national reports of mail delays?
Mike Stalberger, who oversees Blue Earth County elections, said they have heard from a lot of people who have concerns.
"Tons of people concerned about the mail. More than 100 (voters) a day have been dropping (absentee ballots) off instead of mailing them. Which is unheard of."
He said people can drop off their completed absentee ballots at their county election office or any drop-off points counties have set up.
Vote early in person
Visit your elections office to vote in person. Voting in person early is considered absentee voting, so you will have to fill out some paperwork that you wouldn't have to do if you walk into your polling place on Election Day.
If voters have requested and received an absentee ballot, they should bring those materials with them when they vote in person.
Blue Earth County also will be offering a “Drop & Go Quick Service” booth in the Historic Courthouse parking lot for voters starting next week. On Oct. 27 a second early voting location will open at 15 Map Drive.
If I requested a ballot but haven't gotten it yet, can I still come in and vote absentee in person?
You can go to your election office in person and vote absentee and then simply ignore your ballot when it arrives in the mail.
Can a person bring other people's completed absentee ballots to the polling location?
When dropping off other people's ballots, you must show a photo ID and sign a log. You can only drop off three ballots for others plus your own during this entire election cycle.
Vote on Election Day
Visit mnvotes.org to determine your polling place, which may have moved due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.