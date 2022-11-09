ST. PETER — In a rematch from two years ago, DFLer Jeff Brand of St. Peter ousted Republican Rep. Susan Akland of St. Peter in the race for Minnesota House District 18A on Tuesday.
Brand received 9,530 votes, or 51.03%, compared to Akland’s 9,121 votes, or 48.84%, according to results reported on the Secretary of State’s site.
In 2020, Akland edged Brand by 108 votes. The newly drawn District 18A is essentially the same as the district they faced off in in 2020, covering Nicollet County, northeastern Blue Earth County and southwestern Le Sueur County.
The 409-vote margin in this election was fueled in part by Brand earning more votes in St. Peter and North Mankato than he did in 2020. His margin in St. Peter improved by 119 votes this year, while in North Mankato it improved by 160 votes.
Brand said the win came after much hard work from him and his volunteers knocking on doors to talk to voters.
"It was a representation of all the hard work we’ve done in the last year, getting out there talking to people and having good conversations,” he said.
Brand is a small business owner who previously served on the St. Peter City Council before serving in the House in 2019 and 2020. Schools, health care and voting issues were topics of importance he heard from voters on the campaign trail, he said to The Free Press in an election preview story.
Akland had a background in nursing before her time in the Legislature, working at bedsides and in supervisory positions. She named public safety, tax relief and school performance among the top issues for voters this year.
