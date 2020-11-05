MANKATO — Rep. Jeff Brand continues to trail Republican challenger Susan Akland in the 2020 House District 19A election Thursday as counties continue counting mail-in and absentee ballots.
As of about 4 p.m. Thursday, Akland leads by 108 votes, a slight decrease from the 112 votes she led Brand by on Wednesday.
The 19A race is within the margin for an automatic recount.
Akland and Brand were unavailable for comment Thursday.
Akland declared victory on Facebook Wednesday while Brand told Facebook followers he's waiting for all votes to be counted through Nov. 10 before "saying anything definitive."
The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office counted 2,288 outstanding ballots in 19A as of Wednesday. That means 2,288 ballots requested by residents in the district had yet to be turned in and counted.
Area counties are close to wrapping up counting mail-in ballots that were turned in before 8 p.m. Tuesday, however. Michael Stalberger, who oversees elections in Blue Earth County, said county officials submitted 301 ballots to the state Thursday afternoon and would likely finish counting ballots submitted by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Those ballots likely include some that would affect the 19A race, but Stalberger said counties did not have the district breakdown available.
Stalberger said Blue Earth County would continue tallying mail-in ballots postmarked before Election Day but received after 8 p.m. Tuesday, per a recent Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling. Whether those ballots will be included in final vote counts is up to the courts.
"The direction right now is just to segregate them, so that's what we've done," Stalberger said.
House District 19A is one of five legislative races where GOP candidates are ahead, but mail-in ballots could force a recount or a potential DFL win.
