Organizers of Solstice in Mankato are hoping that after a couple of years of cancellation due to COVID-19, all of the elements will come together this year for the best festival ever.
The event will take place Friday afternoon and all day Saturday, June 17-18, in Land of Memories Park. It’s a beautiful venue that has all of the potential for a fun multi-day, multi-event festival that draws tons of people to hear local bands — including reunited local favorites, The Last Revel.
But success depends on several things. Primary among those is good weather.
“Kind of the drawback is this event has always been in the middle of June,” said organizer Adam Steinke. “It’s the hottest time (of the year), you know. We had hail one year.”
But there’s optimism this year: “I just have a feeling, with the way the weather is these days, that it might be 70 degrees and sunny that weekend.”
Happening at the same time is Paddle Jam, a separate but related activity where folks can hop on the Blue Earth River near County Road 90 and float to the festival site while listening to a band on a pontoon. Anyone interested can use their own boat or rent from Bent River.
Assuming, of course, water heights allow that to happen. And assuming there is no lightning storm, as there was one year. And hoping that spring waters haven’t flooded the campgrounds.
The event has suffered through hardships of biblical proportions, but this year looks like it could be the year.
Steinke, Dain Fisher and Stacy K are the main organizers. Instead of getting the committee back together, Steinke admits they’re just sort of “winging” it while trying to resurrect the festival that takes place on a weekend near the summer solstice.
“Hopefully we can make it awesome. And then turn it over to somebody that can take it on,” he said.
Proceeds beyond expenses will go to the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.
Twin Rivers Executive Director Mat Greiner said he is interested in seeing what happens. This is his first Solstice since becoming executive director.
Festival grounds are set up to utilize power sources installed for the Mankato Wacipi, removing the need for generators. Food and craft vendors will be on-site to enhance the music, harkening to the days of People’s Fair across the river at Sibley Park.
Land of Memories has a municipal campground, with spots that can be reserved for the event. In addition, Steinke said the adjacent soccer fields provide nearly unlimited room for car camping. Camping is available for an additional cost.
Fisher coordinates Paddle Jam through his business, Bent River Outfitters. People can arrange to transport their own boat to the launch site on County Road 90 or contract with Bent River to transport their boat to that point. Bent River will also have about 50 boats available for rent the day of.
If people want to coordinate it themselves, Fisher said, they could start at Rapidan about 8 a.m., catch the launch at County Road 90 at about 11 a.m., then finish in the park for the majority of Saturday music.
Organizers are excited to have the original three players of Last Revel playing this year after a few years apart. Eric Koskinen will bring in a strong local crowd, they said, as will Jon Wayne and the Pain. Jade Murphy brings the spirit of his dad, Steve, who was a big part of the first Solstice festivals.
“I think the reason Dain and I kind of got into Solstice when we did is we were having Paddle Jam, but when he tried to have an event and it didn’t happen (due to weather) there was nothing else,” Steinke said. Now, people can plan to attend Solstice and take an hour or two out for Paddle Jam.
Coolers are not allowed in the festival, but they may continue something they did last time: People can bring coolers with their favorite beverages and check them in. Because this area is outside of the festival, the coolers can be visited throughout the day.
Fisher and Steinke are working to promote arts and culture in Old Town Mankato and hope Solstice can tie into that.
“That’s what we want to continue to try to promote and (have) thrive in this community. That’s art. Art and culture. Mat’s all about that and we’re all about that,” Fisher said of their work with Twin Rivers.
“We really want people to come and stay for the weekend and make a two-day event out of it,” Steinke said. “We’ll try to keep the park like it normally is, but just have a music festival, too.”
