MANKATO — Voters once again need a witness if they’re voting by absentee ballot, a rule modified for the 2020 election.
In Blue Earth County, election officials said they’ve had a number of voters forget the updated rule before turning in their ballot, resulting in rejections.
As of close-of-business Tuesday, almost 10,300 ballots have been sent out in Blue Earth County with 3,962 returned and accepted.
The county has rejected and sent replacements on 116 ballots. Not all of those are due to voters not having a witness, but elections administrator Michael Stalberger said it’s still a good reminder of the new rule.
“We’re seeing higher than normal rejection rates on our absentee ballot and our mail ballot returns. It’s most commonly due to the fact that the witness section isn’t being completed. In 2020, the requirement for the witness section was relaxed as part of a COVID-19 response at the state level, but this election that requirement is back.”
The good news for voters is counties are able to issue a replacement ballot.
“That will occur automatically,” Stalberger said. “Voters don’t really need to worry about that. We’ll reach out to them and send them new materials if their ballot hasn’t been accepted.”
A witness can either be a registered Minnesota voter or a notary.
In Nicollet County, election officials have accepted just over 2,000 absentee or mail ballots and have rejected 25 due to no witness signature.
Nicollet County election official Jaci Kopet said it’s a good reminder to be thorough doing the paperwork.
“Fill out your application completely. Fill out the envelope completely,” she said.
Kopet also said it’s important to know when and where to return absentee ballots.
In Minnesota, voters can vote early with an absentee ballot starting 46 days before Election Day, which is Nov. 8.
They can return ballots in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent the ballot. People can drop off ballots for up to three other voters and will need to show identification with name and signature when returning a ballot for someone else.
