NORTH MANKATO — The two incumbent council members and the incumbent mayor were returned to office by voters in North Mankato Tuesday.
Mark Dehen will be serving his sixth two-year term as mayor after soundly defeating former council member Kim Spears 76% to 24%.
In the council races, longtime Councilman Billy Steiner was the top vote-getter with just over 28% of the vote. First-term Councilman Jim Whitlock just eked out a victory, getting 24.15% of the vote compared to third-place finisher Nancy Goodwin who took 24%. Whitlock's margin of victory was just 20 votes.
Matt Peterson finished out the field with 22.8%.
Dehen owns a chiropractic business in North Mankato while Spears is an IT analyst at Dotson Iron Castings in Mankato.
Spears served one term on the council beginning in 2012. He ran on a platform of more fiscal discipline and curbing what he said is “creeping cronyism” on the council.
Dehen highlighted a record of helping create a high quality of life in the city, lowering the tax rate for the past several years while catching up on delayed street and infrastructure construction.
He said he’s proud the council got a local option sales tax passed. “It allows our residents to direct a small portion of their sales taxes for the amenities they want.”
Council races
Like Dehen, incumbent council members Steiner and Whitlock touted a steadily declining tax rate, high quality of life and strong economic development in the city.
Peterson and Goodwin did not disagree with those points but argued the council needed fresh perspectives and believed the council and administration too often marginalizes residents who try to provide input and believe more can be done to encourage citizen input.
Whitlock is semi-retired from his Brickhouse Graphics business and organized the Business on Belgrade Association years ago. He cited improvements to the Belgrade area and expansion of the Northport Industrial Park as key successes of the council.
He said he believes that downward tax trend can continue but also says the uncertainty of the pandemic means setting the budget for next year is more challenging.
Steiner is the longest serving council member, finishing his 24th year. He is in sales at Radio Mankato and a longtime musician.
He said he ran to help build on what has been happening in the city.
There are pending court cases that may or may not allow for the counting of some ballots that were received by mail after Election Day, so final numbers could change.
