Nicollet County District 1 Commissioner Marie Dranttel and District 2 Commissioner Terry Morrow won their races Tuesday evening.
Mark Dehen has also won his race for the District 4 seat.
Kurt Zins defeated incumbent John Luepke in the District 5 race.
District 1
Dranttel defeated challenger Jennifer Andrashko in the race for the four-year term with a 1,752 (63%) to 1,012 (37%) vote.
District 1 encompasses Lake Prairie, New Sweden and Traverse townships and St. Peter Ward 1 Precinct 1.
Dranttel was first elected to the seat in November 2010.
She is a lifelong resident of Nicollet County and is a certified public accountant in St. Peter who has had her own practice in downtown for about 30 years.
Dranttel has said one of the biggest challenges now facing Nicollet County is the aging workforce.
District 2
Incumbent Terry Morrow defeated challenger David McGuire for the two-year term Nicollet County District Two commissioner race.
Morrow won by a 1,656 (68%) to 783 (32%).
District 2 encompasses Bernadotte, Brighton, Granby and Oshawa townships and St. Peter Ward 2 Precinct 1 S.
Morrow was first elected to the District 2 seat in 2018 and is finishing his first term of four years.
In 2006, Morrow was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives and served on a number of committees from agriculture and transportation to education.
Morrow said he’s looking at more immediate priorities, including expanding broadband access in unserved and underserved areas of the county.
District 4
North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen defeated challenger Thomas Hagen for the two-year term by a 1,814 (72%) to 718 (28%) vote.
The seat did not have an incumbent.
District 4 encompasses North Mankato Precincts 3, 5 and 6.
Dehen said he decided to run for the board to develop collaborative efforts between the city of North Mankato and the county.
He previously told The Free Press one of his priorities would be to create a transparent budget and control costs, adding that health care is also something he’s paying attention to.
District 5
Kurt Zins defeated Incumbent John Luepke for the four-year Nicollet County District 5 commissioner term Tuesday.
Zins won by a 1,801 (51%) to 1,717 (49%) vote.
District 5 encompasses Belgrade, Courtland, Lafayette, Nicollet, Ridgely and West Newton townships, the cities of Courtland, Lafayette and Nicollet, North Mankato Precinct 7 and Mankato Precinct 99.
Zins is a lifelong Nicollet County resident who co-owns Zins Inc., a farm equipment repair business. He’s previously served on the Nicollet City Council and spent 21 years on the Nicollet Fire Department as a volunteer fireman.
He said some of his goals as board member would be to increase transparency and save taxpayers money.
Incumbent Jack Kolars ran uncontested for District 3, which encompasses North Mankato Precincts 1, 2 and 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.