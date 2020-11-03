MANKATO — Dennis Dieken defeated Daniel Gatluak Puot Well in the Ward 2 race for the Mankato City Council.
Dieken received 3,486 votes, or 74%, while Gatluak Puot Well received 1,170 votes, or just under 25% of the total vote.
This will be Dieken's second four-year term representing Ward 2, which includes the northern half of Mankato and parts of downtown.
It was the only competitive race for Mankato City Council, as the two others up for reelection, Council President Mike Laven and Ward 4 Council Member Jenn Melby-Kelley, ran unopposed.
Dieken works at MICO Inc., a manufacturing business in North Mankato, and is vice chair for the All Seasons Arena Board. He also represents the Mankato City Council for the Mankato Public Safety Advisory Committee and the Mankato Planning Commission.
Along with voting against the indoor mask mandate, Dieken is opposed to raising property taxes. He has shown a willingness to change his mind; he initially voted against raising the age to 21 for tobacco purchases in 2018, but when the vote came up again the following year, he reversed his position and voted in favor of raising the purchasing age due to public support. The City Council passed that ordinance in May 2019.
Dieken was the only council member to vote against hiring City Administrator Susan Arntz, preferring John Prescott, city administrator for Vermillion, South Dakota.
Gatluak Puot Well, who moved to Mankato in 2010, ran with the goal of representing Mankato's growing diverse population and works with refugees as president of the South Sudanese Community in Minnesota, which helps connect new refugees to community resources.
He is a graduate of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and said his two main issues he hoped to tackle include helping Mankato's low-income residents secure affordable housing and to ensure all have access to substance abuse treatment, emphasizing the connection between crime rates and substance abuse.
