ST. PETER — Incumbent Commissioner Marie Dranttel and social worker Jennifer Andrashko were victorious Tuesday in the District 1 Nicollet County Board primary race.
The two candidates garnered more votes than St. Peter City Council member Darrell Pettis and advance to the general election. Dranttel received the most votes at 743. Andrashko followed with 337 votes. Pettis received 249.
Dranttel and Andrashko are now finalists in the race for the four-year term to represent Lake Prairie Township, Traverse Township and St. Peter Ward 1 Precincts 1 and 2.
Dranttel was first elected to the seat in November 2010.
She is a lifelong resident of Nicollet County and is a certified public accountant in St. Peter who has had her own practice in downtown for about 30 years.
Andrashko has more than 20 years of experience as a social worker and lives on the northside of St. Peter with her two daughters.
She has testified in state and federal hearings on issues related to rural mental health care, is a Humphrey policy fellow alumni and is more recently a committee member on the Minnesota Maternal Mortality Review Committee within the state’s health department.
All five seats on the County Board are up for election this year, but District 1 is the only one that had more than two candidates and qualified for the primary election.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
