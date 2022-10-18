MANKATO — Citizens feeling a little distressed by the onslaught of TV campaign ads could have taken an antidote at Tuesday’s Mankato City Council candidate forum.
The candidates never raised their voices, refrained from attacking their opponents and avoided incessantly fudging the truth. And they were nearly unanimous in praising Mankato and complimenting the way its municipal government operates.
Sponsored by Greater Mankato Growth, the 90-minute discussion opened with contenders talking about their motivation for running for the seven-member governing body. The two running for the top spot offered a representative sample.
“This community is a family to me and all I want to see is Mankato be the best it can be,” first-term Mayor Najwa Massad said.
“This is an amazing city,” mayoral challenger Toby Leonard said. “... It’s got everything you can get in the Twin Cities on a hometown scale.”
With contested races for each of the four City Council seats on the ballot, there was one candidate for every three audience members. But the roughly two-dozen people on hand won’t be the only ones to see the forum. KTV recorded the event for sponsor Greater Mankato Growth, and it will be available for viewing as soon as Wednesday evening at greatermankatoelections.com.
With eight candidates, though, it was a challenge for GMG’s Andy Wilke and KTOE’s Ashley Hanley to fire too many questions at the group. By the time all had answered each question, nearly 20 minutes were consumed and the 90 minutes expired after four issue questions — on budgeting/taxation, economic development, housing and inclusivity — had been asked.
Each candidate, along with laying out their reasons for seeking a council seat, also received an opportunity to make a pitch for why voters should choose them.
The mayoral race is the only one where voters citywide will be involved.
They will be opting between Massad — a Lebanese-American immigrant who is a longtime local caterer and restaurateur — and Leonard, a security counselor at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center who operates a gun and ammunition sales business.
Massad has proven popular in her first three elections. She cruised to a first-place finish in a six-person primary election in 2018 and won nearly 57% of the vote in that year’s general election over Bukata Hayes. The trend continued this year when she received 77% of the vote in a three-way primary on Aug. 9.
Leonard, after falling short in the 2018 primary, finished second this year with 13% to advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
While all Mankato voters will decide the victor n the mayoral contest, 60% of voters will have a chance to weigh in on a second council seat — the one representing their section of town. Three of Mankato’s five wards are being decided this year. The other two — plus the citywide councilor-at-large seat — will be on the 2024 ballot.
In the race for Mankato’s Ward 1 City Council seat, it’s a sequel to the 2014 contest won with 53% of the vote by Council member Karen Foreman over Mankato native Michael McLaughlin. Foreman was unopposed in her 2018 re-election, but McLaughlin is making another attempt this year to represent the neighborhoods on the eastern and central portions of Mankato’s hilltop.
A retired Minnesota State University employee who has a home in the Diamond Creek subdivision, Foreman noted near the end of the forum the high marks the city received from all of the candidates.
“For 12 years I’ve looked after the interests of the community,” Foreman said. “... We’ve done a pretty good job.”
McLaughlin, an Iraq war vet, talked about his commitment to service and his desire to pay forward what he received growing up in Mankato.
“We really truly feel blessed to live where we do and raise our family in this community,” said the Blue Earth County’s veterans service officer and Plainview Avenue resident.
Council member Jessica Hatanpa and Kevin Bores are vying for the Ward 5 council seat on Mankato’s south side, mostly residential areas south of Stadium Road.
Running for public office for the first time in 2018, Hatanpa comfortably won both the primary and general elections. But she’s had to persuade a new segment of the population after redistricting left only a fraction of the old Ward 5 within its new boundaries. With her husband Aaron, she is co-owner of a local insurance agency. They live on Trail Drive on Mankato’s southwest side.
Bores is a husband, father, grandfather and the man who brought Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Jersey Mike’s and other franchise foods to Mankato. He lives on Planacar Avenue, which is in the neighborhood between MSU and the southern city limits.
At the forum, Hatanpa said she has provided a voice for younger families on the council and also emphasized her broad community involvement and her more conservative approach on property taxes during this year’s budget discussions.
Bores spoke of his experience in business and his community service while also expressing apprehension about Mankato’s future, particularly the potential for crime and resulting stagnation, as the city’s population grows.
In Ward 3, the redrawing of ward lines to equalize populations left no incumbent council member, so voters in MSU-area neighborhoods — mostly between Stadium Road and Glenwood Avenue — will be choosing between a pair of first-time candidates.
Don Friend, a geography professor at Minnesota State University, came to Mankato 25 years ago from the western United States to take the MSU job and never left.
Kevin Mettler, who oversees court programs for the state of Minnesota, was born and raised in the Mankato-North Mankato area. He is a graduate of Loyola High School, where he later coached football, and of MSU.
Both Ward 3 candidates expressed great appreciation for what the community has given them and their families and said City Council service would be an opportunity to demonstrate their gratitude.
Friend focused many of his remarks on how his academic study — the complex relationship between people and their environment — would offer insight as the city tackles complicated problems. Mettler said his work with specialized court programs for people with addictions and mental illness has honed his skills in advocating for people, promising to do that for all of the residents of Ward 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.