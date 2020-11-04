Voters in the Blue Earth Area School District approved a new operating levy. Requests to renew existing levies also appeared to be headed toward approval in the St. James and United South Central districts early Wednesday morning.
Voters in the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools district meanwhile handily rejected a request for a new tax levy. A request to increase taxes in the Cleveland School district also appeared headed toward defeat.
Blue Earth Area Schools’ request to institute an operating levy was approved on a second try.
A levy request passed by a margin of 55%. There were 2,197 “yes” votes and 1,781 “no” votes, as of the votes received on or before Election Day.
Blue Earth is among the minority of districts that do not have a voter-approved operating levy. The new levy will collect $700 per pupil next year and will increase in the following nine years by the rate of inflation.
For the owner of a $127,000 home, property taxes will increase $167 a year.
The additional funds are needed to avoid additional budget cuts, district leaders have said. The district had been relying on reserves to maintain programs while enrollment — and the state funding that comes with each student — has declined.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public School voters rejected a new property tax levy to support day-to-day operations. The levy would have collected $560 per student annually for a decade.
In the district, about 1,800 people voted to reject the levy, receiving 66% of the votes.
District leaders say the additional dollars are needed because state funding isn’t keeping up with inflation and the government has placed additional unfunded mandates on schools. The district is operating with a budget deficit even after making $160,000 in spending cuts.
Taxes on a home valued at $125,000 would have increased by $135 a year, according to district estimates.
With 23 of 24 precincts reporting as of press time, United South Central School District appeared to be on track to renew an existing levy that officials said will help maintain programs and class sizes.
The “yes” votes were leading by 54% with one precinct yet to be counted.
The district’s operating levy that collects $1,180 per student was set to expire at the end of the year and voters decided whether to extend the levy for another decade.
The levy would collect about $700,000 next year and increase by a small amount annually at a rate tied to inflation.
With 12 of 15 precincts reporting, the “yes” vote to renew a levy for St. James Public Schools led with 57% of the vote. The levy collects $254 per student.
It is one of two operating levies that the district collects and is set to expire in 2022. If the referendum is not approved this year, the district would have a second chance to ask again next year before the funding runs out.
With six of 10 precincts reporting, Cleveland Public School’s request to raise taxes to help with pandemic expenses was failing by a 3-1 margin.
The district requested to revoke two existing operating levies and replace them with a larger levy of $750 per student. The additional $169 per student would generate an extra $96,000 annually for the district, which officials said is needed due to the pandemic.
Butterfield-Odin Public Schools had two requests on the ballot. Only three of eight precincts had reported as of press time at midnight, with 41 “yes” votes and 19 “no” votes.
One question sought to increase the operating levy to 1,780 per pupil next year, plus an inflationary increase the following nine years. It would generate about $135,000 in additional annual flexible funding.
Voters also were asked to approve a new technology levy that would raise around $127,000 a year for new computers and other technology improvements.
