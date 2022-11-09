MANKATO — Republican Brad Finstad beat Democrat Jeff Ettinger in the 1st District congressional race.
Finstad garnered 53.95% of the votes with Ettinger getting 42.2%.
The race was a rematch just months after voters cast ballots in a special election to fill out the term of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died from cancer last February. Finstad, of New Ulm, topped Ettinger, of Austin, by a 51-47% margin in a special election in August.
During the campaign, both men decried the vitriol and anger that dominates current politics. They ran civil campaigns that lack the name calling and shouting that mark many federal and state elections.
“That’s the southern Minnesota way,” Finstad said in an earlier interview about being able to disagree respectfully. “You look at township boards, county boards, city councils — there aren’t agreements on everything but we treat each other with respect. We need more civil behavior and fortunately Jeff must see it the same way, too.”
Ettinger agreed. “Brad is much more oriented in not name calling and throwing elbows and screaming, and I’ve campaigned trying to be a caring, listening person. Hopefully that comes across to people,” he said.
Since the special election, the 1st District’s borders have changed slightly due to redistricting. The swing district sprawls across southern Minnesota, from the South Dakota to Wisconsin borders. Mankato and St. Peter remain in the 1st District, while Le Sueur County moved from the 1st to the 2nd District. The 1st picked up Red Wing in redistricting.
Finstad, a farmer, graduate of the University of Minnesota and a soil lab operator, served in the state Legislature and headed the regional USDA Rural Development Office in the Trump administration.
Ettinger, an attorney, moved from California to Austin more than 30 years ago to join Hormel Foods and retired in 2016 after 11 years as the company’s CEO. He heads the Hormel Foundation, which donates funds to charities in Austin.
Finstad said the economy, inflation, the cost of groceries and fuel, as well as crime, are at the forefront for voters in the district.
“Rarely do you have a time in our history where there’s such uniform agreement on issues keeping people up at night. No matter who I talk to, it’s pocketbook issues and crime.”
Ettinger agreed economic issues are a top concern, but said it’s simplistic to blame inflation on President Joe Biden or Democrats.
“There’s no doubt inflation is a legitimate concern. But blaming it on certain votes or the Democrat Party isn’t correct. There is inflation all over the world and they didn’t have the same votes and economic policies we had.”
Besides the DFL and GOP candidates on the ballot, two other candidates ran.
Richard Reisdorf, of Mankato, ran in the Legal Marijuana Now Party. He received 2.2% of the vote. Brian Abrahamson, running in the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party, received 1.7% of the vote.
