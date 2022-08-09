The Nov. 8 ballot is set in the new 1st congressional district following Tuesday’s primary election — Finstad vs. Ettinger, plus a couple of pro-pot candidates.
Republican Brad Finstad of New Ulm soundly defeated state Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal in the GOP contest. Finstad had 76.6% of the vote to Munson’s 23.4% with 603 of 749 precincts reporting just after 11 p.m.
Retired Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger of Austin easily outdistanced George Kalberer of Faribault and James Rainwater of Red Wing for the DFL nomination. Ettinger was at 91.7% compared to 6% for Rainwater and 2.3% for Kalberer. Finstad had received a total of 37,839 votes in the Republican primary to Ettinger’s 38,177 in the DFL primary with more than 80% of precincts counted.
Legal Marijuana Now candidate Richard B. Reisdorf, of Mankato, and Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Brian Abrahamson, a caregiver from Luverne, were unopposed for their parties’ nomination and also advanced to the general election. Reisdorf had received 429 votes at that point in the count. A total of 283 voters had turned out for Abrahamson.
The latest vote totals can be found at https://electionresults.sos.state.mn.us/20220809 .
Neither of Ettinger’s opponents appeared to be running a full-fledged campaign and neither raised or spent enough money on their campaigns — $5,000 — to hit Federal Elections Commission reporting thresholds.
The Republican race, however, had the potential to be more competitive based on the razor-thin margin of victory by Finstad in a special primary election to fill the remaining months of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s current term. Finstad won 13,995 votes to Munson’s 13,268 in the May 24 contest to determine the Republican nominee in the special election, also held Tuesday, to pick a congressman to temporarily fill the vacancy created by Hagedorn’s death.
After losing that race, Munson initially stated he would be stepping away from politics after three terms in the state House and would back Finstad in the Nov. 8 election. Then, just before the filing period closed, he entered the general election race.
In a mass email issued by his campaign 10 days ago, Munson indicated he was highly motivated to defeat Finstad and encouraged supporters to help, suggesting the Republican endorsement process had been rigged against him, that Finstad was the establishment’s choice because of his alleged free-spending ways and that grassroots conservatives could still rally around Munson to defeat the party bosses’ favored candidate.
“Donald Trump had to fight off attacks from the Establishment on his way to becoming one of the greatest Presidents of our lifetime, and now I’m having to fight off the same corrupt bureaucrats trying to suppress the grassroots,” Munson wrote. “The MN GOP is trying to silence a legitimate primary, and we cannot allow the Establishment to coronate Brad Finstad because he’s willing to spend billions of taxpayer money and I am not.”
Munson’s email contained a link titled “Help me show the Establishment that their corruption will not be tolerated by the grassroots.” Clinking on the link took supporters to a page where they could donate various amounts to Munson’s campaign ranging as high as $5,800.
But Munson spent just $446 on his campaign between July 1 and July 28, according to his latest filing with the FEC. Finstad spent nearly $161,000 during that same time period and more than $507,000 since beginning his run.
In the past month, Munson appeared to be more focused on preserving his campaign cash than on spending money on advertising or other means of persuading voters to support him. Missing from the latest contest were the five-figure payments Munson made in the May race to political firms specializing in texting, direct mail, door-knocking and phone-banking services.
As of July 28, Munson had $208,941 in unspent cash in his campaign account. That was just slightly more than enough to cover the outstanding debt in his campaign account — the $200,000 personal loan he made to the campaign on March 11 when he was considered a frontrunner in the race.
Ettinger — whose annual compensation from Hormel reached as much as $13 million and routinely topped $9 million a year, according to media reports — was the biggest spender in the race. His late-July FEC filing reported $1.2 million in spending since the start of the campaign and $1.35 million raised, including $900,000 in personal loans and contributions by the candidate.
Finstad had raised $669,000, none of which included self-financing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.